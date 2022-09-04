Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Following the breach, Ruto’s security detail pounced on the man and whisked him away unceremoniously

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru
Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru

There was a breach of President-elect William Ruto’s security protocol in Nakuru after a man made his way past the heavy security detail to access the president-elect.

Read Also

Ruto had on Sunday, September 4, attended a thanksgiving service at Larmudiac High school in Njoro, Nakuru county when the breach happened.

The man caught Ruto’s security detail by surprise just as Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika was making her way to the dais to address the gathering.

He emerged from the crowd and moved to where Ruto was sitting swiftly and gave the president-elect a blue file.

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru
Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya
Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru
Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya
Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru
Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after breach in his security detail in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

The president-elect’s security detail swung it action almost immediately and whisked the man away, but by then, his mission had already been accomplished.

Ruto was afterward seen perusing through the file whose content remains unknown to the public at this time.

Order was restored with the president-elect’s security team remaining vigilant throughout the service.

Ruto led a host of Kenya Kwanza leaders for the thanksgiving mass to appreciate voters for supporting his bid in the 2022 presidential elections.

In his address, the president-elect steered clear of the incident and did not share the content of the file that was handed over to him.

"Our first assignment is to relieve the stress of many contractors who are holding pending bills on many projects that have stalled. We have close to Ksh500 billion pending projects.

"A lot of naysayers and false prophets predicted that the country would end up in chaos. Their work was to spread hatred but we have reason to thank God because peace has prevailed in Kenya and He has given us victory," Ruto stated.

Among those who were present at the service was his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Nakuru Senator and Governor Tabitha Karanja and Susan Kihika respectively among others.

Scenes of members of the public interacting freely with top politicians were common during the electioneering period, with security detail leaving such interactions to go uninterrupted as politicians sought to endear themselves to the public.

READ: Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

From sharing meals, doing business and joining them at their place of work, it was all captured on camera.

However, with elections gone, such interactions are likely to be a thing of the past and could be met with the full force of the security detail until the next elections when the need to endear themselves to voters will make a return.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Saudi Arabia’s statement on Diana Chepkemoi’s plight sparks reactions

Saudi Arabia’s statement on Diana Chepkemoi’s plight sparks reactions

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

Kalonzo dropped for National Assembly Speaker as Azimio unveils new line-up

Kalonzo dropped for National Assembly Speaker as Azimio unveils new line-up

Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Police issue 6 important updates ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Monday

Police issue 6 important updates ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Monday

Governor unearths 861 ghost workers, multi-million scandal in 1 week

Governor unearths 861 ghost workers, multi-million scandal in 1 week

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed