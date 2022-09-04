Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

Ruto had on Sunday, September 4, attended a thanksgiving service at Larmudiac High school in Njoro, Nakuru county when the breach happened.

The man caught Ruto’s security detail by surprise just as Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika was making her way to the dais to address the gathering.

He emerged from the crowd and moved to where Ruto was sitting swiftly and gave the president-elect a blue file.

The president-elect’s security detail swung it action almost immediately and whisked the man away, but by then, his mission had already been accomplished.

Ruto was afterward seen perusing through the file whose content remains unknown to the public at this time.

Order was restored with the president-elect’s security team remaining vigilant throughout the service.

Ruto led a host of Kenya Kwanza leaders for the thanksgiving mass to appreciate voters for supporting his bid in the 2022 presidential elections.

In his address, the president-elect steered clear of the incident and did not share the content of the file that was handed over to him.

"Our first assignment is to relieve the stress of many contractors who are holding pending bills on many projects that have stalled. We have close to Ksh500 billion pending projects.

"A lot of naysayers and false prophets predicted that the country would end up in chaos. Their work was to spread hatred but we have reason to thank God because peace has prevailed in Kenya and He has given us victory," Ruto stated.

Among those who were present at the service was his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Nakuru Senator and Governor Tabitha Karanja and Susan Kihika respectively among others.

Mingling freely with the public

Scenes of members of the public interacting freely with top politicians were common during the electioneering period, with security detail leaving such interactions to go uninterrupted as politicians sought to endear themselves to the public.

From sharing meals, doing business and joining them at their place of work, it was all captured on camera.