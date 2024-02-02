The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Outrage mounts as MP Samuel Arama condemns parents in bursary queue

Lynet Okumu

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama faces public backlash for criticising parents queuing for their children's bursaries.

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama
Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama

A video capturing Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama, reprimanding parents queuing for bursaries has sparked a heated debate online.

In the undated footage, Arama can be heard chastising parents for flocking to the location in large numbers, questioning their motives and work ethic.

In the viral video, Samuel Arama admonished parents for lining up for bursaries, emphasising that the services would be available throughout February.

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama
Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed frustration at the overwhelming turnout and suggested that the parents should prioritize work over waiting in line.

Arama's blunt delivery and harsh tone have drawn mixed reactions from the public.

Arama questions the parents' decision to spend their time queuing for bursaries instead of engaging in productive activities.

He suggested that standing in line indicates a lack of meaningful occupation at home, implying that the parents should be focusing on work or other responsibilities.

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama
Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama Pulse Live Kenya

Despite Arama's attempt to convey a message about time management and responsibility, his delivery came across as abrasive and disrespectful to many.

Interestingly, despite the critical nature of Arama's remarks, the parents in the video can be heard cheering him on, indicating a possible misunderstanding or acceptance of his message.

The video has ignited discussions about Arama's leadership style and effectiveness as a representative of the people.

While some perceived Arama's comments as truthful and necessary, others condemned his behaviour as rude and unbecoming of a public figure.

They criticised his approach, arguing that his tone undermines his position as a leader and shows a lack of empathy for the struggles faced by parents seeking financial assistance.

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama
Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama Pulse Live Kenya

Many argue that while Arama may have valid points about time management and prioritization, his approach lacks diplomacy and sensitivity toward the struggles of his constituents.

Here are a few reactions to Gabriel Oguda's X post on the same.

@Kenyanimimi These positions require some level of humility. Innovative thinking would solve this as well just facilitate 20 cybers in the constituency to avail the Bursary forms. Use Ward facilities to distribute the forms.

@amwogakhalwale He talks to his constituents with a lot of contempt. What an unpleasant man

@Christinewanj11 They almost cheered for someone who was talking to them like that

@wakagia4 The only time a politician will applaud a huge multitude is during CAMPAIGNS or when being ARRESTED over a GRAFT issue

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

