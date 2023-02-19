Nakuru's crime-busting police boss in trouble after land evictions

Speaking while giving food aid to the affected families, Gachagua said the police failed in their duty to protect life and property.

“I am very ashamed to stand here as Deputy President after our police officers oversaw such an incident. The work of the police is to serve and protect and not to oversee the damage of property,” he said.

The second in command said the officers should have presented the matter to the police intelligence committee before moving on with the evictions.

“Any police commander should notify the county security committee and intelligence before executing any orders for eviction so they can deliberate on where the evicted persons will go” the DP said.

Gachagua cautioned officers who would be part of similar actions without following due process saying they would be acting in an individual capacity which would be subject to disciplinary action.

“I want to tell officers who have such habits to change immediately. Any police commander who conducts such evictions without consulting the County security and intelligence committee will be acting alone. We’ve already removed the county police commander who oversaw the operations and we will take action against him,” said Gachagua.

The deputy president also forwarded the matter to the Attorney General to advice on the best way forward.

Mwanzo has since been recalled to the Police headquarters in Vigilance House, Nairobi.

Mwanzo has served in Nakuru for less than a year after his redeployment from Nairobi where he served as the Kasarani Deputy County Police Commander.