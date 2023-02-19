ADVERTISEMENT
Nakuru's crime-busting police boss in trouble after land evictions

Amos Robi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said stern action was going to be taken against the police boss who has served in the capacity for less than a year after promotion by former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i

Suspended Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo Photo/ Courtesy
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced on Saturday that disciplinary action will be taken against a former Nakuru County police boss for his role in the eviction of over 105 families in Kiriko village, Rongai, Nakuru County.

Speaking while giving food aid to the affected families, Gachagua said the police failed in their duty to protect life and property.

“I am very ashamed to stand here as Deputy President after our police officers oversaw such an incident. The work of the police is to serve and protect and not to oversee the damage of property,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visits evicted families in Nakuru county
READ: Police probe murder of Recce Squad officer in Nakuru

The second in command said the officers should have presented the matter to the police intelligence committee before moving on with the evictions.

“Any police commander should notify the county security committee and intelligence before executing any orders for eviction so they can deliberate on where the evicted persons will go” the DP said.

Gachagua cautioned officers who would be part of similar actions without following due process saying they would be acting in an individual capacity which would be subject to disciplinary action.

“I want to tell officers who have such habits to change immediately. Any police commander who conducts such evictions without consulting the County security and intelligence committee will be acting alone. We’ve already removed the county police commander who oversaw the operations and we will take action against him,” said Gachagua.

The deputy president also forwarded the matter to the Attorney General to advice on the best way forward.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
READ: Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Mwanzo has since been recalled to the Police headquarters in Vigilance House, Nairobi.

Mwanzo has served in Nakuru for less than a year after his redeployment from Nairobi where he served as the Kasarani Deputy County Police Commander.

In Nakuru, Mwanzo has been credited with the elimination of 'confirm' which was causing havoc for residents.

Amos Robi

