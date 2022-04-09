Susan Kihika forced to defend herself after 'mole' label

This come after speculations online indicated she had been thrown out of the official DP's residence in Karen, Nairobi by a top ally of Dr William Ruto.

The vocal politician took to her social media pages where she clarified the allegations.

She noted that she has been falsely accused of many things in her political career but she had never imagined being termed as a Jubilee mole in UDA.

She added that such happenings are normal during political times and she forgives those who perpetrate the far-fetched information.

The Senator would go on to affirm her support for DP Ruto saying: “For the avoidance of doubt, hapa ndio tuko! Na hatusongi! Ignore fake propaganda by desperate bloggers! Ruto the 5th.”

Naivasha MP Kihara accused Kihika of night meetings with Jubilee

This whole debacle began after Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara alleged that Senator Kihika holds meetings with Jubilee Party members at night.

Kihara and Kihika have not been seeing eye to eye and have been in a row in recent times over UDA party primaries in Nakuru.

“Senator Susan Kihika has not been truthful and is teaming up with our political opponents in the Jubilee Party to ensure that only her preferred candidates sail through,” Kihara stated.

The Naivasha Mp accused the Nakuru senator of supporting her opponent John Kihagi, who is seeking to unseat her under the Jubilee party.

Kihika is contesting for the Nakuru gubernatorial seat on a UDA party ticket.

She is fighting out for the recently awarded city status county against incumbent Governor Lee Kinyanjui, former Senator James Mungai and Stephen Karanja, among others.