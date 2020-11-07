Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika on Saturday held a lavish traditional wedding with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Sam Mburu.

In photos obtained by Pulse Live, the wedding was attended by Deputy President William Ruto who is a close friend of Ms Kihika and Mburu, as he also witnessed the dowry negotiations.

Others present at the wedding were Senators allied to the DP including; Senator Kithure Kindiki, and MPs Oscar Sudi and Aisha Jumwa among others.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika holds lavish traditional wedding

“Congratulations @susankihika, may the dowry get accepted before Man and God. May your streams of Love forever flow in full Grace and the Friendship of you have sealed in acceptable tradition grow as strong as the Mugumo Tree,” read a tweet from Dennis Itumbi.

Photos

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika holds lavish traditional wedding

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika holds lavish traditional wedding

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika holds lavish traditional wedding

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika holds lavish traditional wedding

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika holds lavish traditional wedding