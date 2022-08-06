RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Teen stabs neighbours 27 times for not supporting father’s parliamentary bid

Charles Ouma

The two neighbours were rushed to hospital after the teenager stabbed them, accusing the duo of supporting a rival candidate

File image of a barricaded crime scene

Two women were rushed to hospital with injuries after a 17-year-old stabbed them severally, accusing the duo of not supporting his father’s parliamentary bid.

Police reports indicate that the Nakuru teen stormed into the neighbour’s house wielding a knife and stabbed the two neighbours aged 48 and 35 respectively severally, accusing them of supporting a rival politician before bolting out.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru police boss, Peter Mwanzo noted that the teenage is in police custody with police investigating the matter and intend to charge the suspect with attempted murder.

Nakuru Police Commander Peter Mwanzo Pulse Live Kenya

His victims, Jane Kibe and her sister Peris Wanjiru recounted that the knife-wielding suspect stormed in through the door that was open and headed straight to their bedroom, stabbing Kibe 18 times.

The ensuing commotion attracted the attention of Wanjiru who was in the bathroom inside the house and when she came to check, the knife-wielding high school student turned on her and stabbed her nine times before bolting out.

“I was shocked when the boy stormed into the bedroom fuming with anger. He has been visiting us and I knew him as our neighbour’s son. I didn’t read any mischief at first.

“I didn’t understand how I had wronged him. He pushed me to the bed and started to stab me. The boy accused me of not supporting his father who is a parliamentary candidate,” Kibe recounted.

“The boy is a good friend of my son and even often visits us. When I got into the room, I could not believe my eyes when I saw my sister bleeding and him holding the blood-stained knife.

“He stabbed me nine times, three of which were very deep on the back and legs. He nearly severed one of my fingers. When we raised alarm, the boy dashed out of the house,” Wanjiru narrated.

Wanjiru expressed fears for her life, stating that although the suspect is a neighbour and a friend to her son, they have never discussed politics in his presence.

"I don't understand where the allegations came from. Whatever happened is unfortunate and I would want to know what made him attack me. I'm fearing for my safety since this is a life-threatening matter," Wanjiru stated.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

