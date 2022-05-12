Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody

An update on their official Twitter handle, details that eight escaped from police custody in a plot that was hatched by one of the remandees who faked diarrhea.

The escapees are; Livingstone Njau, Francis Matheri, Allan Mugai, Charles Mitaru, John Murege, Eric Ngigi, Arthur Kayemba and Bunton Mbugua.

The 9th prisoner Joseph Nyaguthii, was rearrested by traffic standby personnel, approximately 500 metres from the station.

“Seven robbery with violence suspects are on the loose after escaping from police custody, in a daring break out at Thika police station last night. In an ingenious plot hatched by the capital offenders, one of the remandees feigned sickness claiming to have a bout of diarrhea, as a result of a bowel infection.

“According to the cell sentry who was on duty, the rest of the remandees pleaded with him to accompany their accomplice to the lavatory, before he soiled the entire cell,” reads the statement in part.

Information given by DCI reveals that the criminals attacked the officer on duty - taking away keys to the main door.

“Little did the officer know that his prisoners had hatched a plot to escape from custody. No sooner had he opened the door than the nine escapees attacked him with blows and kicks, before forcibly taking away keys to the main door leading to the cells.

"How 8 of the 9 capital offenders walked to freedom in a highly guarded facility, is what detectives based in Thika are currently trying to establish, not ruling out the possibility of an inside job.

The capital offenders all with pending robbery with violence were being held at the station from the Industrial Area GK prison, pending court appearance.