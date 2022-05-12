RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The master planner of the plot faked diarrhea before escaping with his fellow remandees

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika
Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika

Detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt of eight hardcore criminals who escaped from Thika police station.

Recommended articles

An update on their official Twitter handle, details that eight escaped from police custody in a plot that was hatched by one of the remandees who faked diarrhea.

The escapees are; Livingstone Njau, Francis Matheri, Allan Mugai, Charles Mitaru, John Murege, Eric Ngigi, Arthur Kayemba and Bunton Mbugua.

The 9th prisoner Joseph Nyaguthii, was rearrested by traffic standby personnel, approximately 500 metres from the station.

“Seven robbery with violence suspects are on the loose after escaping from police custody, in a daring break out at Thika police station last night. In an ingenious plot hatched by the capital offenders, one of the remandees feigned sickness claiming to have a bout of diarrhea, as a result of a bowel infection.

“According to the cell sentry who was on duty, the rest of the remandees pleaded with him to accompany their accomplice to the lavatory, before he soiled the entire cell,” reads the statement in part.

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika
Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika Pulse Live Kenya

Information given by DCI reveals that the criminals attacked the officer on duty - taking away keys to the main door.

“Little did the officer know that his prisoners had hatched a plot to escape from custody. No sooner had he opened the door than the nine escapees attacked him with blows and kicks, before forcibly taking away keys to the main door leading to the cells.

“How 8 of the 9 capital offenders walked to freedom in a highly guarded facility, is what detectives based in Thika are currently trying to establish, not ruling out the possibility of an inside job. Livingstone Njau, Francis Matheri, Allan Mugai, Charles Mitaru, John Murege, Eric Ngigi, Arthur Kayemba and Bunton Mbugua all escaped in the 10pm incident. The 9th prisoner Joseph Nyaguthii, was however rearrested by traffic standby personnel, approximately 500 metres from the station, as the rest escaped under the cover of darkness,” the statement added.

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika
Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody in Thika Pulse Live Kenya

The capital offenders all with pending robbery with violence were being held at the station from the Industrial Area GK prison, pending court appearance.

Meawhile, the cell sentry who was attacked by the fleeing thugs is currently in custody at the same police station, assisting detectives with investigations.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody

Kabogo threatens to bolt out of Kenya Kwanza alliance

Kabogo threatens to bolt out of Kenya Kwanza alliance

Judge moves court to contribute funds for guilty couple who stole food

Judge moves court to contribute funds for guilty couple who stole food

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter

Kibaki's trusted staffers lose jobs

Former President Mwai Kibaki

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)