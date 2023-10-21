The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ababu is to blame – Senator Cherargei says as families of Kericho stampede victims speak

Charles Ouma

Nandi Senator has blamed Sports CS Ababu Namwamba for yesterday's Mashujaa Day stampede at Kericho Green Stadium that claimed four lives

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has blamed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his Ministry for yesterday’s stampede at Kericho Green Stadium that left four people dead during Mashujaa Day celebrations presided over by President William Ruto.

In his statement condoling with the families of the victims, Chergei placed the blame at Namwamba’s doorstep, accusing the CS of overseeing shoddy work on the stadium, which he termed as an embarrassment to the government.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends who lost their loved ones after the stampede at the Kericho (Green) Stadium yesterday. The lawmaker noted.

The Senator apologized for the incident noting that it was embarrassing to the government.

"The supervising ministry of Sports CS Ababu must held responsible for this unfortunate incident. This is a clear pointer to substandard work done by the ministry at the stadium. The incident embarrassed all of us. My apologies to the entire country." The lawmaker noted.

Victims identified, families speak out

The family of Mzee David Cheruiyot is among those coming to terms with the tragedy after two of their children were caught up in the stampede.

Kenyans turned up in large numbers at the Kericho Green Stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations presided over by President William Ruto on October 20, 2023
Kenyans turned up in large numbers at the Kericho Green Stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations presided over by President William Ruto on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

19-year-old Mercy Chelangat and her sister Cynthia Chebet had turned up for the Mashujaa Day celebrations that would see Mercy lose her life while Chebet survived the incident and was left with injuries.

Mercy was rushed to hospital while bleeding from the mouth and the nose and was pronounced dead on arrival, succumbing to the internal injuries she sustained during the tragedy.

READ: Ruto reacts as CS Kithure Kindiki issues statement on deadly Mashujaa Day stampede

Doreen Chepkurui who was set to graduate from Eldoret Technical Training Institute was also identified as one of the victims who did not make it out alive.

According to her brother identified as Julius Sang Rono, Doreen fell into a ditch during the stampeded and sustained fructures and internal injuries that claimed her life.

Ruto leads nation in mourning the deceased

Leaders from across the political divide have condoled with the grieving families and wished the survivors speedy recovery.

President William Ruto condoled with the families of the deceased and wished those recuperating a speedy recovery writing:

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragedy at the Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations. We extend our deepest condolences and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Poleni sana.”

On his part, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki appealed for calm as his ministry investigates what led to the tragic stampede.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
