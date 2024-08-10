Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

The opposition chief singled out four conducts by the police which he termed as unacceptable and a blatant violation of the constitution.

Odinga endorsed the protests that hope to result in better governance, respect for the rule of law and accountability in government noting that peaceful protests are enshrined in the constitution.

"Together, we will continue this struggle, and together, we will achieve the Kenya we all deserve," Odinga noted in a statement released on Thursday.

Police deployed in Nairobi on Thursday during Nane Nane protests Pulse Live Kenya

The former Prime Minister noted that he had been made aware of arbitrary arrest of peaceful protesters by the police reported to have happened on the days leading to the protests and afterwards.

He also slammed the police for using excessive to quell the protests that saw police crack down on unarmed protesters with teargas cannisters being lobbed and running battles characterizing the protests.

The opposition chief also faulted the police for harassing both journalist and protesters during the Nanen Nane protests.

"The right to peaceful assembly, the freedom of expression and the protection of journalists are fundamental pillars of our democracy, pillars that we have fought long and hard to establish and must continue to protect.

"I strongly condemn the actions taken by the police yesterday and call upon the relevant authorities to respect the constitutional rights of all Kenyans." Raila affirmed.

Scores arrested during Nane Nane protests

Earlier in the week, ODM decried the arrest of protesters who were seized by police during the protests dubbed "Nane Nane".

Some of the protesters have since been released from police custody with the party noting that more than 70 people had been arrested.

"The majority of them are being held at the Central Police Station in Nairobi. It is worth noting that some of these arrested are persons living with disability (PWDs)," ODM said.

A protester flees with a teargas cannister exploding in the background during protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The conduct of the police has also been criticized by NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua who cautioned the Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli that he will be held responsible individually for any acts of human rights violations that happen under his watch.