Narok GK Prison is now in lockdown after cases of Covid-19 were reported among inmates and warders.

According to Narok County Health CEC Morgan Siloma, 26 inmates and two warders have been infected with the deadly virus.

The CEC further reported that the authorities had opted to restrict movement in and out of the facility by imposing a lockdown.

The prison lockdown came hours after Taita Taveta County Education Director Samson Wanjohi confirmed the closure of Voi Primary School under similar circumstances.

Three teachers at the facility tested positive for the infection with no confirmation on any learners who may have been infected.

Kenya's Covid-19 numbers

Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 57,093 as of November 3, 2020. Narok and Taita Taveta counties had recorded four and two new cases respectively on the said date.

Total fatalities stood at 1,039 while total recoveries stood at 37,846.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was also expected to give his 13th Presidential Address on the pandemic on Wednesday.