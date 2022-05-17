Ledama explains why Kalonzo might rejoin Azimio

Kalonzo bolted out of the Azimio after he was denied the running mate slot for the coalition’s flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Ledama said the position Kalonzo had been handed was too good for him to let it snap out

“Kalonzo will be back to Azimio sooner than later... The proposed Chief Cabinet Secretary position for him is too good to let go… mark this tweet,” Olekina stated.

In his speech on Monday, Raila announced that the third most powerful post in his government - should he win the August presidential election - was reserved for his long-time political ally - Kalonzo.

Under the would-be Azimio government, the Chief Cabinet Secretary will be expected to coordinate and supervise all government functions, a mandate similar to that of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i.

Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende is reserved the Senate Speaker slot. Outgoing Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho will take charge of the Lands ministry while Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya will be taking charge of the National treasury.

Current Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya according to the Azimio line up will retain his position in the current agriculture docket.

Odinga further said the deputy president will have extra duties as she will be the cabinet secretary in charge of justice and constitutional affairs.

Karua who has earlier been hard on constitutional change said she was open to talk on matters constitutional amendments but strictly under the law.