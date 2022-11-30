RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nation Media Group announces mass layoff of staff

Denis Mwangi

Kenya's legacy media houses have been forced to adjust to the ever-changing ecosystem, with Standard Media Group said to be conducting a similar exercise to lay off staff members.

Nation Media Group (NMG)
Nation Media Group (NMG)

Nation Media Group has announced plans to let go of an unspecified number of its staff.

A statement shared by NMG described the move as reorganising the company’s workforce.

This follows an announcement on August 4, 2022 in which the company communicated its decision to make personnel changes.

NTV studio
NTV studio ece-auto-gen

On November 4, 2022, we announced changes to accelerate our business transformation agenda to assure our success in the long term and the sustainability of our journalism.

“We take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone for the role they continue to play in our transformation journey with diligence, commitment and passion,” the statement read.

The reorganisation of its workforce will result in the loss of a number of jobs, but the company did not disclose which products would be affected.

READ: NTV anchors Ben Kitili & Lofty Matambo promoted to senior roles

We will continue to refocus on priority areas to deliver on the transformation while adequately resourcing and placing staff into areas where their skills are best utilised.

Regrettably, this refocus will result in a reorganisation of our workforce. This is an extremely difficult decision in view of the prevailing business environment,” the statement added.

The media house however said that the layoff would be carried out with utmost dignity and in accordance with the Labour Laws of Kenya.

Those affected by the reorganisation will receive assistance to manage the transition.

The Standard Group Media
The Standard Group Media ece-auto-gen

Kenya's legacy media houses have been struggling to adjust to the ever-changing ecosystem, with Standard Group said to be conducting a similar exercise to lay off staff members.

