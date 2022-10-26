National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

During the sitting of the whole house on Wednesday, October 26, the MPs gave the green light for the candidates to be sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries.

The House dismissed recommendations from the Committee on Appointments to reject Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza.

The Committee of Appointments had faulted Malonza for not demonstrating the requisite knowledge and information to serve in the docket.

“The nominee did not demonstrate knowledge on topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry. She lacked the requisite abilities and professional experience to be approved for appointment to the office of Cabinet Secretary,” the committee report stated.

President Ruto's approved Cabinet

Musalia Mudavadi - Prime Cabinet Secretary

Ministries

Interior and Coordination of National Government - Kithure Kindiki Treasury - Njuguna Ndung'u Gender and public service - Aisha Jumwa Defence - Aden Duale Water Sanitation and Irrigation - Alice Wahome Foreign and Disapora Affairs - Alfred Mutua Trade, Investment and Industry - Moses Kuria EAC community ASAL and Regional Development - Rebecca Miano Roads Transport and Public Work - Kipchumba Murkomen Environment - Roselyn Soipan Tuya Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Zacharia Mwangi Njeru Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage - Peninah Malonza Agriculture and Livestock Development - Mithika Linturi Health - Susan Wafula Information, Communication and Digital Economy - Eliud Owalo Education - Ezekiel Machogu Energy - Davis Chirchir Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts - Ababu Namwamba Co-operatives and MSMEs - Simon Chelgui Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs - Salim Mvurya Labour - Florence Bore

Secretary to the Cabinet - Mercy Wanjao