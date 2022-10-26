The National Assembly approved 24 candidates nominated to serve in the Cabinet by President William Ruto.
National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries
The National Assembly dismissed recommendations from the Committee on Appointments to reject Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza.
During the sitting of the whole house on Wednesday, October 26, the MPs gave the green light for the candidates to be sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries.

The Committee of Appointments had faulted Malonza for not demonstrating the requisite knowledge and information to serve in the docket.
“The nominee did not demonstrate knowledge on topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry. She lacked the requisite abilities and professional experience to be approved for appointment to the office of Cabinet Secretary,” the committee report stated.
President Ruto's approved Cabinet
Musalia Mudavadi - Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
- Interior and Coordination of National Government - Kithure Kindiki
- Treasury - Njuguna Ndung'u
- Gender and public service - Aisha Jumwa
- Defence - Aden Duale
- Water Sanitation and Irrigation - Alice Wahome
- Foreign and Disapora Affairs - Alfred Mutua
- Trade, Investment and Industry - Moses Kuria
- EAC community ASAL and Regional Development - Rebecca Miano
- Roads Transport and Public Work - Kipchumba Murkomen
- Environment - Roselyn Soipan Tuya
- Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
- Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage - Peninah Malonza
- Agriculture and Livestock Development - Mithika Linturi
- Health - Susan Wafula
- Information, Communication and Digital Economy - Eliud Owalo
- Education - Ezekiel Machogu
- Energy - Davis Chirchir
- Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts - Ababu Namwamba
- Co-operatives and MSMEs - Simon Chelgui
- Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs - Salim Mvurya
- Labour - Florence Bore
Secretary to the Cabinet - Mercy Wanjao
Attorney General - Justin Muturi
