RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

Denis Mwangi

The National Assembly dismissed recommendations from the Committee on Appointments to reject Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza.

Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza appearing before the National Assembly during her vetting on October 19, 2022
Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza appearing before the National Assembly during her vetting on October 19, 2022

The National Assembly approved 24 candidates nominated to serve in the Cabinet by President William Ruto.

Read Also

During the sitting of the whole house on Wednesday, October 26, the MPs gave the green light for the candidates to be sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries.

The House dismissed recommendations from the Committee on Appointments to reject Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa moves special motion rejecting nomination of Peninah Malonza for Ministry of Tourism cabinet secretary
National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa moves special motion rejecting nomination of Peninah Malonza for Ministry of Tourism cabinet secretary Pulse Live Kenya

The Committee of Appointments had faulted Malonza for not demonstrating the requisite knowledge and information to serve in the docket.

The nominee did not demonstrate knowledge on topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry. She lacked the requisite abilities and professional experience to be approved for appointment to the office of Cabinet Secretary,” the committee report stated.

Musalia Mudavadi - Prime Cabinet Secretary

  1. Interior and Coordination of National Government - Kithure Kindiki
  2. Treasury - Njuguna Ndung'u
  3. Gender and public service - Aisha Jumwa
  4. Defence - Aden Duale
  5. Water Sanitation and Irrigation - Alice Wahome
  6. Foreign and Disapora Affairs - Alfred Mutua
  7. Trade, Investment and Industry - Moses Kuria
  8. EAC community ASAL and Regional Development - Rebecca Miano
  9. Roads Transport and Public Work - Kipchumba Murkomen
  10. Environment - Roselyn Soipan Tuya
  11. Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
  12. Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage - Peninah Malonza
  13. Agriculture and Livestock Development - Mithika Linturi
  14. Health - Susan Wafula
  15. Information, Communication and Digital Economy - Eliud Owalo
  16. Education - Ezekiel Machogu
  17. Energy - Davis Chirchir
  18. Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts - Ababu Namwamba
  19. Co-operatives and MSMEs - Simon Chelgui
  20. Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs - Salim Mvurya
  21. Labour - Florence Bore

Secretary to the Cabinet - Mercy Wanjao

Attorney General - Justin Muturi

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Arshad Sharif death: New information contradicts initial police reports

Arshad Sharif death: New information contradicts initial police reports

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

Meta speaks after global WhatsApp outage

Meta speaks after global WhatsApp outage

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Senator Karen Nyamu at the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations

Karen Nyamu's salary perks shoot after landing powerful role