NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

The accident in question happened at the Mlolongo toll station after a Matatu minibus lost control and rammed into a stationary Prado and rolled severally.

“The matatu rammed a stationary Prado from the rear and rolled severally. As a result of the accident, about twenty people are injured while the extensive damage has led to a blockage of the expressway.

“Motorists using the expressway are advised to exercise caution and remain calm as police officers continue to attend to the scene and clear the road for the resumption of free flow of traffic,” the police update detailed.

Those who were injured in the accident were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, Machakos Level 5 and Shalom Community hospital.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) also issued an update, advising motorists to use the Syokimau toll station when entering and exiting the Expressway.

"Motorists are notified of an accident that has occurred along the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll Station, involving a PSV mini-bus. Multiple injuries have been reported, and traffic police are attending to the scene. Motorists are advised to exit/enter the Expressway at the Syokimau Toll Station, even as rescue efforts are underway at the scene of the accident," KeNHA said.

This is the second accident to happen at the Mlolongo toll station in a span of two weeks.

On June 26, 2022, one person died and others injured after a motorist who was driving at high speed while exiting the toll station crashed into a toll booth and rammed into several vehicles that were being cleared at the time.

The vehicles piled up and knocked over the toll booth, injuring an attendant and several other motorists.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” read KeNHA’s statement.

Following the tragic crash, KeNHA announced that appropriate measures will be put in place to avoid such accidents in the future, noting that the Mlolongo Toll Station exit had been closed.