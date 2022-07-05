RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Over 20 people were injured in the Nairobi Expressway accident

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident
NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following a nasty road accident that occurred on the Nairobi Expressway leaving more than 20 people nursing injuries.

Recommended articles

The accident in question happened at the Mlolongo toll station after a Matatu minibus lost control and rammed into a stationary Prado and rolled severally.

“The matatu rammed a stationary Prado from the rear and rolled severally. As a result of the accident, about twenty people are injured while the extensive damage has led to a blockage of the expressway.

“Motorists using the expressway are advised to exercise caution and remain calm as police officers continue to attend to the scene and clear the road for the resumption of free flow of traffic,” the police update detailed.

Those who were injured in the accident were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, Machakos Level 5 and Shalom Community hospital.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) also issued an update, advising motorists to use the Syokimau toll station when entering and exiting the Expressway.

"Motorists are notified of an accident that has occurred along the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll Station, involving a PSV mini-bus. Multiple injuries have been reported, and traffic police are attending to the scene. Motorists are advised to exit/enter the Expressway at the Syokimau Toll Station, even as rescue efforts are underway at the scene of the accident," KeNHA said.

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident
NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident Pulse Live Kenya

This is the second accident to happen at the Mlolongo toll station in a span of two weeks.

On June 26, 2022, one person died and others injured after a motorist who was driving at high speed while exiting the toll station crashed into a toll booth and rammed into several vehicles that were being cleared at the time.

The vehicles piled up and knocked over the toll booth, injuring an attendant and several other motorists.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” read KeNHA’s statement.

Also Read: 1 dead, scores injured in nasty Nairobi Expressway accident [Photos]

Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on Saturday June 25, 2022
Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on Saturday June 25, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Following the tragic crash, KeNHA announced that appropriate measures will be put in place to avoid such accidents in the future, noting that the Mlolongo Toll Station exit had been closed.

The authority further advised motorists to observe speed limits and be careful on the road.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

Waihiga Mwaura lands key role in upcoming elections debate

Waihiga Mwaura lands key role in upcoming elections debate

2 times Uhuru almost sacrificed his presidential ambition

2 times Uhuru almost sacrificed his presidential ambition

Chinese nationals extradited to Ethiopia, suspicion of murder

Chinese nationals extradited to Ethiopia, suspicion of murder

I suffered health issues after eating bat - TikTok content creator explains

I suffered health issues after eating bat - TikTok content creator explains

Ruto: Even if I forced Uhuru to become president what is my mistake?

Ruto: Even if I forced Uhuru to become president what is my mistake?

Win for Sonko as court issues orders to IEBC

Win for Sonko as court issues orders to IEBC

Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

Couple's fight over Sh100 leads to death of man in Kitale

Couple's fight over Sh100 leads to death of man in Kitale

Trending

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house

David Ndii told his wife bribery is grounds for divorce

A collage of David Ndii and his wife Mwende Gatabaki

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

A man in handcuffs