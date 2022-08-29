National Security Advisory Council admits meeting Chebukati

In a historic first, the NSAC filed its affidavits at the Supreme Court after Chebukati accused the top security organ of attempting to interfere with the declaration of the presidential election results.

The documents say that the meeting, which was called on August 15, 2022, at Bomas of Kenya was about addressing security concerns and not manipulating the results.

“It is our humble submission that the said allegations as set out in the impugned Replying - 10 Affidavits are unfounded and a total misrepresentation of the events of August 15, 2022.

“In order that the Honourable Court is in good stead to determine the real issues in controversy and to do justice to this case, it is imperative that the misconceptions sought to be created in the impugned Replying Affidavits are corrected," read part of the affidavit.

The NSAC argued that the personalities mentioned by Chebukati in his allegations should be allowed an opportunity to clarify the matter.

In one of the affidavits, the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Office of the President, Kennedy Kihara, also said he called for the meeting in order to find out if anything was delaying the announcement of the results.

"The meeting was necessitated by the fact that the NSAC in the discharge of its mandate had become ceased of information to the effect that the delays in declaring the results of the presidential elections and the manner in which results were being transmitted including the stoppage of the public display of results had generated considerable public anxiety and tension and risked creating the opportunity for chaos, violence and insecurity in parts of the country," he explained.

"I am aware that the law requires the result to be declared within 7 days which in the present case was to lapse on 16 August. The delay in declaring the results of presidential elections while lawful but particularly long,” Kihara added.

On his part, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said that he called Chebukati to inform him the members of the NSAC would be visiting Bomas of Kenya because other ways of reaching the IEBC chair had failed.