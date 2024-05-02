Nationwide power outage: Kenya Power to issue restoration update in 2 hours

In the statement issued at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Kenya Power cited a grid disturbance as the primary cause noting that it had affected customers countrywide.

"At 5:40 pm (EAT) today, we experienced a system disturbance on the grid resulting in power supply disruption in most parts of the country," the statement read in part, adding: "We will issue an update on the progress of the power restoration exercise within two hours."

ADVERTISEMENT

History of national blackouts

While nationwide blackouts are fairly rare, the March-April-May long rains season has seen most areas around the country experiencing frequent outages that sometimes last days.

Various residential areas in Nairobi have reported blackouts that lasted over two days with most being attributed to transformer malfunctions.

The national grid has remained mostly stable in recent months with the last countrywide blackout having been nine months past, in August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror were summoned by the National Assembly Committee on Energy to explain the cause.

Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

KPLC had also attributed the outage to a loss of 270MW generation from the Lake Turkana Wind Power Plant (LTWP).

Kenyans had experienced three nationwide blackouts between January 11, 2022, and August 25, 2023:

ADVERTISEMENT