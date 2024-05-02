The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nationwide power outage: Kenya Power to issue restoration update in 2 hours

Miriam Mwende

Previous to May 2024, Kenyans experienced a blackout of similar scale in August 2023.

Kenya Power MD & CEO, Dr (Eng) Joseph Siror during a press briefing on February 23, 2024
Kenya Power MD & CEO, Dr (Eng) Joseph Siror during a press briefing on February 23, 2024

Kenya Power PLC has issued an update following a widespread power outage experienced in most parts of the country.

Recommended articles

In the statement issued at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Kenya Power cited a grid disturbance as the primary cause noting that it had affected customers countrywide.

"At 5:40 pm (EAT) today, we experienced a system disturbance on the grid resulting in power supply disruption in most parts of the country," the statement read in part, adding: "We will issue an update on the progress of the power restoration exercise within two hours."

READ: Kenya Power launches Sh50 million backup facility to cure outages

ADVERTISEMENT

While nationwide blackouts are fairly rare, the March-April-May long rains season has seen most areas around the country experiencing frequent outages that sometimes last days.

Various residential areas in Nairobi have reported blackouts that lasted over two days with most being attributed to transformer malfunctions.

The national grid has remained mostly stable in recent months with the last countrywide blackout having been nine months past, in August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror were summoned by the National Assembly Committee on Energy to explain the cause.

Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024
Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024 Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

KPLC had also attributed the outage to a loss of 270MW generation from the Lake Turkana Wind Power Plant (LTWP).

READ: Kenya Power: Why total restoration of power is taking longer than expected

Kenyans had experienced three nationwide blackouts between January 11, 2022, and August 25, 2023:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. On January 11, 2022: The Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission power line fell over, causing a nationwide blackout.
  2. On March 4, 2023, A fault on a transmission line caused a nationwide blackout lasting several hours. Initial reports indicated that the outage was caused by a fault that occurred on the Suswa-Loyangalani high-voltage power transmission line.
  3. August 25, 2023: Power outage caused by a loss of 270MW generation from the Lake Turkana Plant

READ: Energy CS, Kenya Power CEO in hot water after nationwide blackout

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023

Uhuru Kenyatta donates millions in personal funds to help flood victims

CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past function

CS Machogu speaks as severe flooding puts school reopening in jeopardy

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi

Former Governor Oparanya makes admission over leaked photos [Video]