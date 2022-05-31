RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence [Full List]

Authors:

Amos Robi

NCIC has zoned out 12 constituencies in Nairobi that are likely to experience election violence in 2022

A chaotic scene in Kenya during 2007/08 post election violence
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has zoned out counties that are likely to experience election violence before and after the August 9, 2022 polls.

According to a report released by NCIC on Tuesday, six counties are highly likely to experience pre and post-election violence.

Leading the list is Nairobi County which - according to the NCIC - is the epicenter of political contestation in Kenya, followed by Nakuru and Kericho counties.

“Nairobi County, with a score of 79.85%, is at the highest risk of experiencing electoral violence come August 2022. Nairobi is seen as the epicenter of political contestation in Kenya,” NCIC commissioner Danvas Makori stated.

NCIC Chair Rev Samuel Kobia
Areas in Nairobi, by constituency, regarded to be at risk of violence are:-

  1. Mradi area (Embakasi East constituency)
  2. Utalii ward (Ruaraka constituency)
  3. Githurai Market & Thika Road (Roysambu constituency)
  4. Mlango Kubwa (Mathare constituency)
  5. Kariobangi North - Soko stage (Embakasi North constituency)
  6. Kawangware - Congo (Dagoretti North constituency)
  7. Kangemi - Maumau (Westlands constituency)
  8. Dagoreti - Kabiria & Wanyee (Dagoretti South constituency)
  9. Hamza & Jericho (Makadara constituency)
  10. Kayole, Komarock, Masimba & Soweto (Embakasi Central constituency)
  11. Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Mukuru Kwa Reuben (Embakasi South constituency)
  12. Chokaa (Kasarani constituency)

Others in the list are Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Mombasa counties which scored 72.25%, 72% and 71.15% respectively.

Counties predicted to experience medium-low violence include Kisii, Bungoma, Nyamira and Machakos counties while eight counties among them Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Embu, Kitui, Makueni, Nyandarua and Busia depicted a low-risk vulnerability to electoral violence.

NCIC chair Samuel Kobia said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was key in ensuring a non-violence election.

“For Kenya to realize an #ElectionsBilaNoma, IEBC must exercise independence, remain non-partisan in conducting elections and undertake confidence building measures by engaging political parties and observers in the electoral process,“ said Rev. Samuel Kobia.

Medium Low Risk Counties likely to experience election violence Source NCIC Twitter
Reverend Kobia also called on the media to undertake election reporting in adherence to the code of conduct as well as conduction of civic education to the citizens.

“We encourage the media to exercise conflict-sensitive communication and reporting, conduct citizen empowerment and civic education, package and disseminate information to relevant stakeholders and take up strict adherence to the code of conduct,” Dr Kobia noted.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

