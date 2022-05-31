Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence [Full List]

According to a report released by NCIC on Tuesday, six counties are highly likely to experience pre and post-election violence.

Leading the list is Nairobi County which - according to the NCIC - is the epicenter of political contestation in Kenya, followed by Nakuru and Kericho counties.

“Nairobi County, with a score of 79.85%, is at the highest risk of experiencing electoral violence come August 2022. Nairobi is seen as the epicenter of political contestation in Kenya,” NCIC commissioner Danvas Makori stated.

Areas in Nairobi, by constituency, regarded to be at risk of violence are:-

Mradi area (Embakasi East constituency) Utalii ward (Ruaraka constituency) Githurai Market & Thika Road (Roysambu constituency) Mlango Kubwa (Mathare constituency) Kariobangi North - Soko stage (Embakasi North constituency) Kawangware - Congo (Dagoretti North constituency) Kangemi - Maumau (Westlands constituency) Dagoreti - Kabiria & Wanyee (Dagoretti South constituency) Hamza & Jericho (Makadara constituency) Kayole, Komarock, Masimba & Soweto (Embakasi Central constituency) Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Mukuru Kwa Reuben (Embakasi South constituency) Chokaa (Kasarani constituency)

Counties at medium to low risk of violence in Kenya's 2022 elections

Others in the list are Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Mombasa counties which scored 72.25%, 72% and 71.15% respectively.

Counties predicted to experience medium-low violence include Kisii, Bungoma, Nyamira and Machakos counties while eight counties among them Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Embu, Kitui, Makueni, Nyandarua and Busia depicted a low-risk vulnerability to electoral violence.

NCIC chair Samuel Kobia said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was key in ensuring a non-violence election.

“For Kenya to realize an #ElectionsBilaNoma, IEBC must exercise independence, remain non-partisan in conducting elections and undertake confidence building measures by engaging political parties and observers in the electoral process,“ said Rev. Samuel Kobia.

Reverend Kobia also called on the media to undertake election reporting in adherence to the code of conduct as well as conduction of civic education to the citizens.