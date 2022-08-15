RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NCIC message to Kenyans ahead of election announcement

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenyans are set to find out their fifth President today

NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/04/14: A police officer walks past sealed ballot boxes during United Democratic Alliance party primaries. United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a political party whose flag bearer is William Ruto, The Deputy President of Kenya, conducted its nationwide primaries on April 14, 2022 in preparation for August general elections. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/04/14: A police officer walks past sealed ballot boxes during United Democratic Alliance party primaries. United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a political party whose flag bearer is William Ruto, The Deputy President of Kenya, conducted its nationwide primaries on April 14, 2022 in preparation for August general elections. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned Kenyans against insulting or gloating each other after announcement of the final Presidential results from the recently concluded General Elections.

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia while addressing the Media on the state of Peace and Cohesion expressed his gratitude towards Kenyans for maintaining peace and stability throughout the period.

"We as NCIC are fully aware that there is heightened anxiety among Kenyans as we all eagerly await the announcement of the president elect. In these uncertain times we must thank everyone for being peaceful & managing their anxiety in a peaceful manner," said Dr Kobia.

NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia when he urged Kenyans to be peaceful ahead of Presidential results announcement, Aug 15 2022.
NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia when he urged Kenyans to be peaceful ahead of Presidential results announcement, Aug 15 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office [Video]

Kobia further touched on the spread of fake news especially on social media. He expressed the influx of fake news as unhealthy for the country.

"The nation has been relatively calm and it is this calm and peace that we want to continue. We must shun all those who want to peddle fake news and have been throwing the country into a numbers war that is not good," said Kobia.

NCIC reiterated that elections are not a do or die situation hence Kenyans and politicians in general should maintain peace and harmony.

"This all important announcement will shape the future of our country but it is not a do or die situation by any stretch of the imagination. Kenya will move on successfully no matter who is president therefore our people need not worry," stated Kobia.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A Kenyan woman casts her vote during the general elections in South C ward, Lang'ata Constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A Kenyan woman casts her vote during the general elections in South C ward, Lang'ata Constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o relinquishes You Tube channel as he heads to parliament

The statutory body concluded the statement by urging Kenyans and politicians to accept the results and if any petitions arise to let the courts do their thing independently.

"We would like to urge all Kenyans to accept the results & allow any issues that may arise be addressed by our courts which have proven many times to be able to give sober judgement in electoral disputes. Let us allow the process to ventilate any issues that may arise," said Kobia.

