The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned Kenyans against insulting or gloating each other after announcement of the final Presidential results from the recently concluded General Elections.
NCIC message to Kenyans ahead of election announcement
Kenyans are set to find out their fifth President today
NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia while addressing the Media on the state of Peace and Cohesion expressed his gratitude towards Kenyans for maintaining peace and stability throughout the period.
"We as NCIC are fully aware that there is heightened anxiety among Kenyans as we all eagerly await the announcement of the president elect. In these uncertain times we must thank everyone for being peaceful & managing their anxiety in a peaceful manner," said Dr Kobia.
Kobia further touched on the spread of fake news especially on social media. He expressed the influx of fake news as unhealthy for the country.
"The nation has been relatively calm and it is this calm and peace that we want to continue. We must shun all those who want to peddle fake news and have been throwing the country into a numbers war that is not good," said Kobia.
NCIC reiterated that elections are not a do or die situation hence Kenyans and politicians in general should maintain peace and harmony.
"This all important announcement will shape the future of our country but it is not a do or die situation by any stretch of the imagination. Kenya will move on successfully no matter who is president therefore our people need not worry," stated Kobia.
The statutory body concluded the statement by urging Kenyans and politicians to accept the results and if any petitions arise to let the courts do their thing independently.
"We would like to urge all Kenyans to accept the results & allow any issues that may arise be addressed by our courts which have proven many times to be able to give sober judgement in electoral disputes. Let us allow the process to ventilate any issues that may arise," said Kobia.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke