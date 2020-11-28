Political analyst, Prof. Makau Mutua received backlash from a section of Kenyans of twitter, after making claims that Deputy President William Ruto is currently undergoing the five stages of grief before accepting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

According to the professor, after the DP is done with the five stages of grief, he will accept the BBI and then move on.

“DP @WilliamsRuto is currently undergoing the FIVE stages of GRIEF before he fully ACCEPTS BBI and MOVES on,” said Prof. Makau.

In another tweet, Prof. Makau Mutua had claimed that William Ruto had sold the ‘Hustler Nation’ down the river, and its time he declares support for the dynasties, and that he should stop supporting and opposing the BBI at the same time.

Deputy President William Ruto at a past event in Kakamega

“DP @WilliamsRuto should come out and OPENLY support BBI — stop yo-yoing to have it both ways. He’s met his Waterloo. It’s time for him to ABANDON the “hustlers” and PLEDGE allegiance to the “dynasties.” He’s sold the “Hustler Nation” down the river. Sayonara “wheelbarrows,” said the Political analyst in an earlier tweet.

Following his tweets, here’s how netizens reacted;