New autopsy to be done on Sankok's son on Friday

The second autopsy will take place on Friday, May 13 at the Umash Funeral Home, where the body of 15-year-old Hillary Memusi Sankok is preserved.

“This very necessary exercise will give a conclusive report about the death and then we can allow the family to go ahead with the burial arrangements,” Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba told the Nation.

The first autopsy done on Tuesday, May 3 indicated that he died as a result of a bullet that entered through his chin and exited atop his head. However, homicide detectives expressed doubts in the first report.

More than seven interrogations

Detectives spent the better part of Monday, May 9 in Narok at the family's home, once again interviewing family members and staff as they try to piece together Memusi's last moments.

On Saturday, May 7 the family was once again interviewed by the police with DCI detectives from the homicide division reconstructing the scene of crime. The family has now been interviewed more than seven times.

Authorities are also questioning the MP as to the location of the bullet's shell casing. Without the shell casing, detectives have been unable to identify which of the guns owned by the MP was used to discharge the fatal bullet.