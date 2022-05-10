RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New autopsy to be done on Sankok's son on Friday

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The autopsy has forced the family to postpone the burial

Nominated MP David ole Sankok
Nominated MP David ole Sankok

More than a week after the son of Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) David Sankok passed away, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, has scheduled a second autopsy.

Recommended articles

The second autopsy will take place on Friday, May 13 at the Umash Funeral Home, where the body of 15-year-old Hillary Memusi Sankok is preserved.

“This very necessary exercise will give a conclusive report about the death and then we can allow the family to go ahead with the burial arrangements,” Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba told the Nation.

The first autopsy done on Tuesday, May 3 indicated that he died as a result of a bullet that entered through his chin and exited atop his head. However, homicide detectives expressed doubts in the first report.

Friends and relatives condole with the family of Nominated MP David Sankok
Friends and relatives condole with the family of Nominated MP David Sankok Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives spent the better part of Monday, May 9 in Narok at the family's home, once again interviewing family members and staff as they try to piece together Memusi's last moments.

On Saturday, May 7 the family was once again interviewed by the police with DCI detectives from the homicide division reconstructing the scene of crime. The family has now been interviewed more than seven times.

Authorities are also questioning the MP as to the location of the bullet's shell casing. Without the shell casing, detectives have been unable to identify which of the guns owned by the MP was used to discharge the fatal bullet.

The father owns two weapons, the alleged murder weapon, shotgun and a ceska pistol. The investigations have stalled as they await a report on the ballistics analysis done on two guns.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimo loses another party to Ruto's Kenya Kwanza alliance [Video]

Azimo loses another party to Ruto's Kenya Kwanza alliance [Video]

New autopsy to be done on Sankok's son on Friday

New autopsy to be done on Sankok's son on Friday

Kivutha Kibwana clears air on viral photo with DP Ruto

Kivutha Kibwana clears air on viral photo with DP Ruto

Kalonzo Musyoka arrives for the Azimio running mate interviews [Video]

Kalonzo Musyoka arrives for the Azimio running mate interviews [Video]

Theft of Sh32.7 million cash lands househelps in court [Video]

Theft of Sh32.7 million cash lands househelps in court [Video]

We will surely not miss you - Sen. Ledama Olekina tells Mutua

We will surely not miss you - Sen. Ledama Olekina tells Mutua

Nzioka Waita reveals why Kalonzo is being sidelined

Nzioka Waita reveals why Kalonzo is being sidelined

Tuju scoffs at Mutua's exit from Azimio

Tuju scoffs at Mutua's exit from Azimio

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)

Postmortem results of MP David Sankok's son released

Nominated MP David Sankok