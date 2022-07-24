RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New KU management begins process of relinquishing land to State

The original copy of the KU land title deeds cannot be traced despite the management giving the nod for the sub-division of the land

Kenyatta University main gate
The Kenyatta University management has given the greenlight for the ministry of lands to begin the sub-division of the institution’s land to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH).

According to the Nation the new university council led by former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Crispus Kiamba has directed the Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Waceke Wanjohi to liase with the ministry of lands to begin the subdivision of land.

READ: General Kibochi set to graduate from KU with a doctorate degree

Prof Wanjohi has however said he is yet to trace the original copy of the title deeds of the lands in question even after the university council gave the go ahead for the land re-planning.

“The council resolved that this office is to forward the title. In this regard, we wish to confirm that we are yet to obtain the original copy of the title,” Prof Wanjohi said in a previous letter.

READ: Uhuru-Wainaina saga leads to lawsuit

Former UoN VC Chrispus Kiamba who will chair the new Kenyatta University Council
The decision by the university management comes despite there being a pending court case barring the state from subdividing the land. Enock Aura, an activist filed the case in court in an attempt to block the construction of WHO Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention facilities on part of the University's land.

According to Aura, the institution had not declared its 410-acre piece of land idle or available for allocation hence the land can be described as protected.

"The purported land user of the World Health Organisation Medical Emergency Hub will be incompatible with the grant user of the suit land designated for Kenyatta University,” said Aura through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui.

READ: Uhuru awards family members, Kanze Dena & Atwoli top state honours

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina before addressing students and staff at the KU Amphitheatre on July 12, 2022.
A major shake up is also expected in the university as senior members of the university staff aligned to the exiting vice chancellor are expected in the university as senior staff are expected to be dropped.

