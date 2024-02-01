The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
New mobile money scam targets unsuspecting Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

This is the newest mobile money scam that is targeting Kenyans

A man using a phone in public
A man using a phone in public

In recent weeks, Kenyans have been targeted in a sophisticated scam involving mobile money push payment requests, a system initially designed for convenience but now being exploited by fraudsters.

The scam has raised concerns among users and prompted an investigation by one of the nation's leading telecommunications firms.

Push payment requests have revolutionized the way Kenyans transact, allowing users to send and receive payments with ease.

An illustration of mobile money transfer
An illustration of mobile money transfer An illustration of mobile money transfer Pulse Live Kenya
This system enables users to make payments by entering their mobile number on a merchant’s platform, which then triggers a pop-up message from their mobile money wallet.

The message prompts the user to enter their PIN to authorize the transaction. This innovation has simplified transactions, making them more efficient and secure, as they do not require sharing sensitive financial information.

However, this system's security and ease of use have become a double-edged sword.

Scammers are now exploiting it by sending unsolicited push payment requests to unsuspecting individuals.

READ: Kenya's mobile-money growth hits 16-year low following government tax move

These fraudulent requests appear as legitimate prompts asking the users to enter their PIN to complete a transaction.

Once the PIN is entered, funds are unknowingly transferred to the scammer.

Victims of this scam have taken to social media to voice their concerns, recounting instances where they received these deceptive requests.

Initially, these incidents were dismissed as isolated cases, but the growing number of complaints has highlighted a concerning trend, prompting one of the leading telecommunications firms to launch an investigation into the matter.

Young woman using smart phone at home
Young woman using smart phone at home Young woman using smart phone at home Pulse Live Kenya
It is important for Kenyan to always verify the authenticity of any payment request before entering their PIN and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

This emerging scam underscores the need for continuous education on digital financial literacy and the importance of staying alert in the digital age.

ADVERTISEMENT

