New poll shows impact of Sakaja's degree saga on his popularity - TIFA

In the results released on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was still the most popular candidate for the gubernatorial seat despite the degree saga that has been hanging over his head.

According to the poll whose interviews were conducted on Monday, a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission upheld Sakaja’s clearance.

The survey showed that he enjoys an 8% lead against his closest rival Polycarp Igathe who has a popularity rating of 32%.

The UDA candidate has more female supporters (41%) compared to his Jubilee counterpart (24%).

However, despite trailing Sakaja, Igathe has more than doubled his popularity from 15% in May.

Only 29% of all respondents said they believed Sakaja’s degree from Team University was valid against 36% who did not believe it was valid. Those undecided were about 35%.

Among those prepared to vote for Sakaja as governor, 53% believe his Ugandan university degree is valid, with 20% believing it is fake – a clear sign of the strength of their support for him, for whatever other reasons.

In the senator seat race, ODM’s Edwin Sifuna enjoys a lead of 27% against UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru (9%).

However, the race is still anyone’s to win due to the number of undecided voters (64%).

Incumbent Women’s Rep, Esther Passaris of ODM is nearly twice as popular (32%) as her nearest rival, Millicent Omanga of UDA (19%).