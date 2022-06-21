RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New poll shows impact of Sakaja's degree saga on his popularity - TIFA

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Despite trailing Sakaja, Igathe has more than doubled his popularity from 15% in May.

Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Johnson Sakaja and Polycarp Igathe
Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Johnson Sakaja and Polycarp Igathe

TIFA research firm has issued results of its latest poll as the country inches closer to the August 9th General Election.

Recommended articles

In the results released on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was still the most popular candidate for the gubernatorial seat despite the degree saga that has been hanging over his head.

According to the poll whose interviews were conducted on Monday, a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission upheld Sakaja’s clearance.

The survey showed that he enjoys an 8% lead against his closest rival Polycarp Igathe who has a popularity rating of 32%.

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

The UDA candidate has more female supporters (41%) compared to his Jubilee counterpart (24%).

However, despite trailing Sakaja, Igathe has more than doubled his popularity from 15% in May.

Only 29% of all respondents said they believed Sakaja’s degree from Team University was valid against 36% who did not believe it was valid. Those undecided were about 35%.

Among those prepared to vote for Sakaja as governor, 53% believe his Ugandan university degree is valid, with 20% believing it is fake – a clear sign of the strength of their support for him, for whatever other reasons.

In the senator seat race, ODM’s Edwin Sifuna enjoys a lead of 27% against UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru (9%).

Edwin Sifuna
Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

However, the race is still anyone’s to win due to the number of undecided voters (64%).

Incumbent Women’s Rep, Esther Passaris of ODM is nearly twice as popular (32%) as her nearest rival, Millicent Omanga of UDA (19%).

On the presidential front, the TIFA survey shows that Azimio la Umoja candidate is more popular (50%) than Deputy President William Ruto of UDA (25%) and George Wajackoya (7%)

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New poll shows impact of Sakaja's degree saga on his popularity - TIFA

New poll shows impact of Sakaja's degree saga on his popularity - TIFA

Ikishindikana haitakuwa mwisho wa maisha - Sonko speaks out

Ikishindikana haitakuwa mwisho wa maisha - Sonko speaks out

IEBC makes final decision on Sonko, gives Wiper 72-hour ultimatum

IEBC makes final decision on Sonko, gives Wiper 72-hour ultimatum

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

Wajackoyah's introduction has changed the game - Kabogo

Wajackoyah's introduction has changed the game - Kabogo

EAC Presidents order military operation in DRC during State House meeting

EAC Presidents order military operation in DRC during State House meeting

UDA luminaries say there are plans to disrupt Mombasa rally

UDA luminaries say there are plans to disrupt Mombasa rally

Former Congolese PM's gold-capped tooth returned from Belgium after 61 years

Former Congolese PM's gold-capped tooth returned from Belgium after 61 years

Wearing face masks is now mandatory indoors - CS Kagwe

Wearing face masks is now mandatory indoors - CS Kagwe

Trending

KWS invites Kenyans to snake farming after Wajackoyah explained benefits

Snake Island, Brazil

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

Wavinya Ndeti shares graduation photos amid speculations she did not graduate

Wavinya Ndeti shares photos of her graduation

She was impersonating a police officer - NPS spokesman speaks on viral video

Police spokesman Bruno Shioso speaks on viral video of NMS officer Sheila Chepkoech