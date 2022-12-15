Government unveils new syllabus for Junior Secondary Schools

KICD popped up the good news in a joint meeting with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) as the two bodies outlined the importance of the new syllabus.

The new consumer rights syllabus will kick off in January 2023 whereby Business Studies and Home Science will take effect on the stated date.

The government has projected that a total of 1.2 million learners that will be transitioning to Junior Secondary School will benefit from the program.

The government is also hoping that the same concepts will be in at least 20 subjects at grades 8 and 9 come 2024 and 2025.

The same will stretch to over 30 subjects at the Senior Secondary level in grades 10, 11, and 12.

The learners will partake in some of the classes through drama just to get a glimpse of what they are learning theoretically.

CAK director general added that CAK partnered with KICD to help prepare young learners by informing them on how to make decisions, especially consumer-related choices in adulthood.

There is increased competition and market complexities due to the availability of different products in the market and that is when CAK comes in.

This is good news to learners as they will have an opportunity to learn how market trends works and this will help avoid exploitations from young adults.