New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

The quartet that was arrested hours after they were grilled by the Internal Affairs Unit now claim that they were arrested after they failed to implicate their seniors in the disappearance of Zaid Sami Kidwai, and Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and their Kenyan driver, Nicodemus Mwania.

According to their lawyer, Danstan Omari, the officers were promised that they would be put under witness protection if only they could fix some of their superiors, a request which they declined despite pressure from powerful forces.

"They are being faulted for refusing to fix some of their seniors in the disappearance of 2 Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver," Omari explained.

"Among the issues that came up when they were being interviewed is that they were being told to frame senior officers and other people in the multi-agency sector. My clients refused to do that, they were promised to be placed under witness protection if they complied," added the lawyer.

A tough-talking Omari maintained that the arrest of his clients at a time when investigations are ongoing and the request to fix their seniors in itself was a malicious plot.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that having declined to play ball and fix their seniors over the disappearance of the two foreigners who have since been confirmed by Dennis Itumbi to have been part of William Ruto’s campaign team, powerful forces outside the police service are keen on having the four officers take responsibility and stay behind bars.