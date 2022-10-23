RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

Charles Ouma

The officers gave an elaborate statement in which they explained their side of the story, roping in powerful forces outside the police service

Entry to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters
Entry to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters

Four sleuths from the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) who were arrested on Saturday, October 22 for allegedly being involved in kidnapping, forced disappearance and extra-judicial killings have finally told their side of the story.

Read Also

The quartet that was arrested hours after they were grilled by the Internal Affairs Unit now claim that they were arrested after they failed to implicate their seniors in the disappearance of Zaid Sami Kidwai, and Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and their Kenyan driver, Nicodemus Mwania.

According to their lawyer, Danstan Omari, the officers were promised that they would be put under witness protection if only they could fix some of their superiors, a request which they declined despite pressure from powerful forces.

"They are being faulted for refusing to fix some of their seniors in the disappearance of 2 Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver," Omari explained.

"Among the issues that came up when they were being interviewed is that they were being told to frame senior officers and other people in the multi-agency sector. My clients refused to do that, they were promised to be placed under witness protection if they complied," added the lawyer.

A tough-talking Omari maintained that the arrest of his clients at a time when investigations are ongoing and the request to fix their seniors in itself was a malicious plot.

Lawyer Danstan Omari
Lawyer Danstan Omari Pulse Live Kenya

He added that having declined to play ball and fix their seniors over the disappearance of the two foreigners who have since been confirmed by Dennis Itumbi to have been part of William Ruto’s campaign team, powerful forces outside the police service are keen on having the four officers take responsibility and stay behind bars.

"There seem to be external forces outside the police demanding for their arrest because it is lawful to be arrested but this a country where investigations could have been completed before their arrest," Omari added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

Armed and rowdy police officer terrifies customers in banking hall

Armed and rowdy police officer terrifies customers in banking hall

Miguna Miguna’s appeal to Kenyans after making his phone number public

Miguna Miguna’s appeal to Kenyans after making his phone number public

4 officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of the DCI arrested

4 officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of the DCI arrested

Disbanded DCI squad killed 2 foreign experts in Ruto election team - Dennis Itumbi

Disbanded DCI squad killed 2 foreign experts in Ruto election team - Dennis Itumbi

Video of Uhuru enjoying life in retirement lights up social media

Video of Uhuru enjoying life in retirement lights up social media

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment from Ruto - Miguna Miguna

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment from Ruto - Miguna Miguna

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations