News anchor Eric Njoka shares how former boss foiled his CNN opportunity

According to Njoka, in 2011, his participation in the prestigious CNN Journalism Fellowship (CJF) was abruptly halted due to interference from a former manager at the TV station where he was employed at the time.

Njoka had been selected to attend the CNN Journalism Fellowship, a career-defining moment that would have placed him among an elite group of journalists from around the world.

In his post, Njoka recounted receiving a frantic message from CNN organisers the day before he was set to depart for Atlanta.

They informed him that they had received communication from his office, directing them to cancel his participation in the program.

Despite efforts from both Njoka and the CNN team to resolve the issue, the response from his former employer was described as rude and uncooperative.

“I was devastated, humiliated, and felt dejected. My boss had not only blocked a massive career opportunity but refused to engage or offer an explanation,” Njoka wrote in his post.

Personal Impact and Regret

This incident marked a significant turning point in Njoka’s life and career. He described the pain of not only losing the opportunity but also seeing the disappointment on his mother’s face, who had been overjoyed at the news of her son’s achievement.

Although Njoka has continued to build a successful career, the scars of the lost opportunity remain.

In his post, he mentioned how difficult it has been to forgive and forget the actions of those involved, calling it “the biggest turning point in my life.”

During the followship CNN planned to cover Njoka’s travel expenses, accommodation, and daily living costs during the fellowship, which was scheduled to start on October 10, 2011, and conclude on October 28, 2011.

The organisation had also written to the U.S. Embassy requesting the issuance of a visa to facilitate Njoka's travel to the United States.

Despite this setback, Njoka continued to rise in Kenya’s media landscape.

Eric Njoka's media career

Eric Njoka’s journey in journalism began in the early 2000s when he first stepped into the world of broadcasting.

His career commenced with roles in radio and TV at Kameme FM and K24 TV in Nairobi, where he honed his reporting and news anchoring skills from 2008 to 2010.

Njoka’s big break came when he joined Standard Media Group in 2011, where he worked as a senior news anchor for nearly three years at KTN News.

In 2011, Njoka’s career took a turn when he joined China Central Television (CCTV Africa) as a reporter.

Based in Nairobi, he was the new voice of African news, anchoring broadcasts that connected local stories to a global audience.

Njoka returned to Kenya in 2014, joining Mediamax Network Ltd, where he spent five years as a senior news anchor, reporter, and content producer.

His time at Mediamax saw him take on a more creative role, where he pitched trending stories and developed new series for prime-time bulletins.

Njoka was the anchor of Talk Central, a TV program that tackled social, political, and current affairs, making him a household name.

In 2021, Njoka’s career took another international leap when he joined WION, part of Zee Media Corporation Limited, based in Noida, India.