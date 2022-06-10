Nick Vujicic reveals he stopped ten Kenyan students from suicide

According to the Australian-American born without arms or legs is currently in Kenya speaking to students from 14 public and private schools in Ithanga, Murang'a County. This is the first time since 2013 Vujicic has travelled to Kenya.

After the event, Vujicic took to his Instagram to detail what exactly his trip to Kenya entailed. "1,000+ students made a commitment to follow Jesus and ten letters were received saying that they planned out their suicide to be next week, but those plans no longer exist and now they’ve been changed fully from the inside out!"

The evangelist-cum-author also expressed his gratitude to all the stakeholders that were involved in organising the event, specifically mentioning hosts Ithanga Secondary School and K-Crew (Circuit Riders).

"Many thanks to our financial supporters and prayer warriors at LifeWithoutLimbs.org to help us come to Kenya, minister and start the plans for future large events! Life Without Limbs," read his caption in part.

Vujicic concluded his post by wishing Kenyans a peaceful electioneering period as well as reassured his plans to return to Kenya soon but next time with his family.

I know your elections are soon (August) and I look forward to returning once new decisions are made on federal levels. Can’t wait to come back! If you’ve never been to Africa. Kenya is a MUST! The next time I come back I’d like to bring my family!, read his post in part.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-