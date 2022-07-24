Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, the crash has claimed at least 33 lives.

The vehicle plunged into Nithi River, approximately 40 metres below the bridge.

Rescue operations are underway and being overseen by Tharaka Nithi County Rescue team manager Alex Mugambi.

Many of those injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital and PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus seemed to have had trouble braking and manoeuvring the Nithi slope.

“The bus must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said Nicholas Mutegi who was one of the eyewitnesses.

Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Donatha Chali said officers kept vigil at the scene for the whole night until the rescue operation resumed.

The total number of fatalities feared to rise as rescue operations continue to free those trapped under the wreckage.

Nobert Komora, Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner, announced that ten people had survived the horrific incident.

According to the Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander, the bridge is a notorious blackspot, yet cars still speed despite the installation of warning signs on both sides of the bridge.

As a result, members of the public have called for the Nithi bridge, which is located approximately 10 kilometres outside of Chuka town, to be moved.

In order to prevent accidents, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki pledged in his 2017 campaign manifesto to expedite the bridge's re-engineering within his first 100 days in office.