ALERT: NMS testing Green Park terminus starting Wednesday

Irene Okere

NMS confirmed the test will be run in two phases, with the first involving PSVs terminating at the Railways Station

Matatus at Green Park terminus

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to conduct yet another two-phase trial test prior to the operationalization of the Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi CBD.

This decision comes after three past test runs at the terminus. The test is set to take place from Wednesday June 22 and last through to Sunday June 26 before the official commissioning.

NMS confirmed the test will be run in two phases, with the first involving PSVs terminating at the Railways Station and the second phase affecting matatus plying Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road routes.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Badi highlighted that the Railways bus terminus will not be in use from Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and vehicles using Railways terminus from Mombasa Road will join Lusaka road at Nyayo Stadium roundabout to Jogoo Road roundabout, Landhis Road and finally to Hakati terminus.

A day later, on Thursday, Ngong Road operators will then be enjoined into the trial.

“On Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) using Ngong road, Langata and Argwings Kodhek will pick and drop passengers at Green Park. They will also be allowed to pick passengers from any other place other than Railways,” said Badi.

The terminus which is located at the former Lunar Park, will be open to vehicles from Rongai, Kiserian, Ngong, Karen, Langata, Nairobi West/Madaraka, Kibra, Kawangware, Dagoretti/Satellite, Highrise/Ngumo, and Kikuyu.

In the new development, all PSVs from Eastlands that operate to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), with valid licenses and more than 42-passengers capacity will operate to KNH via Haile Selassie Avenue.

The NMS Director-General has affirmed that the NMS enforcement officers will be part of the trial to ensure a seamless flow of traffic at the terminal.

