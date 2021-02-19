Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has announced three days of prayers beginning today (Friday) up to Sunday following increased reports of covid-19 related deaths.

Speaking on during the burial of Tanzania’s Chief Secretary of State, Amb. John Kijazi, Magufuli called on all Tanzanians to fast and pray for forgiveness and healing.

“Tusimame na Mungu huo ndio wito wangu. Ndugu zetu Waislamu walitangaza muda wao wa kuomba na niliambiwa na Mufti. Na niwaambie tena mahali tumetetereka tuendelee kumuomba Mungu. Tuanze kwa leo kwa ndugu zetu Waislamu, Kesho Jumamosi kwa ndugu zetu Wasabato na Jumapili kwa ndugu zetu Wakristo. Kwa siku tatu kwa kumuomba na kufunga mimi nin uhakika tutashinda,” said President Magufuli.

He went on to call on religious leaders to encourage prayers because it is the only way they will overcome the pandemic.

Magufuli noted that God has taken care of them since the covid-19 pandemic began last year and they have been doing things normally without locking down, and their economy has grown, insisting that despite the reports, he will not be locking down the country.

“Hata sasa hatutaweka lockdown kwa sababu tunajua Mungu yupo siku zote… Taifa hili liko mikononi mwa Mung una Mungu ataendelea kusimama nasi,” said President John Pombe Magufuli.