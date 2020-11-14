Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is mourning the sudden demise of his Nominated MCA Mohamed Hatimy, who passed on last night.

In a twitter thread, Joho mourned the late Hatimy as a dedicated MCA who served the County of Mombasa with distinction and pride and always yielded impeccable outcomes in every responsibility that was entrusted to him.

He went on to say that in Hatimy he has lost a brother and friend he treasured. The late MCA (Hatimy) was also the ODM Party Chairman in Mombasa.

Mohamed Hatimy

Joho mourns MCA Hatimy

“Today Mombasa mourns the loss of one of its gallant sons, Hon. Mohammed Hatimy. He was not only a dedicated father but devoted husband, a dependable friend and most of all a true patriot.

As a nominated member of the County Assembly of Mombasa, he served the county and the nation with distinction and pride and always yielded impeccable outcomes in every responsibility that was entrusted to him.

In Mohamed Hatimy, I have lost a brother and a treasured friend” reads part of Joho’s Statement.

The County Boss went on to extend his sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mohamed Hatimy’s family and friends.

Mohamed Hatimy

“On behalf of the people of Mombasa and my own behalf I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family. May the Almighty assuage your grief and grant you patience as you confront this tragic loss.

It is our humble and sincere prayer to the Almighty Allah SWT to grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Inna Lillahi Waina Ileyhi Rajiu'un.Amin” wrote Governor Joho.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also mourned Hon. Mohamed Hatimy in a message that reads;

“A beautiful soul has stopped beating. A great man has fallen. The ODM family has lost a good man and leader. Hon. Mohamed Hatimy, our Mombasa County Chairman and a second term nominated MCA in the County Assembly of Mombasa is dead. We shall miss you kiongozi #RIPHatimy”.