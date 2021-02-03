Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has said that he will honor summons requesting him to appear before the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee on Thursday.

In an update, Mwaura alleged that Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe and Chairman Nelson Dzuya had already declared his expulsion even before the trial is done.

“I will honor the Jubilee Party summons 2moro @9 despite non provision of particulars and evidence of 6 charges. Murathe and Chairman Nelson Dzuya have already declared my expulsion even before the trial is done I will demonstrate to the whole world how this party is run undemocratically” reads Mwaura’s tweet.

This comes after he was captured on video addressing Githurai residents ahead of a visit by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Senator Mwaura is accused of incitement to violence as well as disloyalty to the Jubilee party which nominated him to the Senate.

The Committee chair Lumatete Muchai received a complaint from Jubilee Chairman Nelson Dzuya.

"...pledging allegiance to another party, acting in a manner that is disloyal to Jubilee party and contravening the Jubilee party code of conduct," Dzuya's complaint mentioned.

In a separate complaint, the ODM party also filed a complaint about the Senator with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

On Monday, the Jubilee top brass vowed to restore party discipline within its rank and file, with officials insisting that nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura will serve as an example.

