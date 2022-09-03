Police move officers, equipment & machinery ahead of Supreme Court verdict

In anticipation of how the public will react to the ruling, security agencies have begun moving security officers, equipment and machinery across the country.

Deputy Inspector-General of the National Police Service Edward Mbugua has also directed regional commanders to deploy their officers in hot spot areas in anticipation of the Monday judgment from the Supreme Court.

The NPS expects that the verdict will result celebrations or protests in some towns and urban centres and is leaving nothing to chance in its quest to keep the country safe and peaceful.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The Supreme Court of Kenya will make a ruling on the presidential petition on Monday, September 5.

“Depending on the ruling, we expect various reactions from the public in hotspot areas such as violence and destruction of property, demonstrations and celebrations. You are directed to prepare operation orders on how to deal with the aftermath of the court ruling,” DIG Mbugua noted in a letter to all regional commanders.

Protests in hot spot areas ahead of Kenya's Supreme Court verdict

Protests were reported in a few urban areas on August 15 shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced William Ruto as the president-elect, something that the NPS is keen on preventing.

Additional regular, AP and GSU officers will be deployed to all areas areas identified as hotspots by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Officers from the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), the National Youth Service (NYS), the Kenya Forest Service and the Critical Infrastructure Unit will also assist in the operation.

Kisumu, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kericho, Mombasa and Uasin Gishu are among the areas in focus.