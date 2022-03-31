Traffic officer who broke into private car along Kenyatta Avenue identified

In the video, the police officer was seen forcing his way into the vehicle through the window on the passenger side. The vehicle's driver was also seen abandoning the car as the security officer forcefully commandeered the vehicle.

The NPS said that the cop involved in the incident had been identified and action would be taken against him, withholding the officer's identity from the public..

Pulse Live Kenya

“The National Police Service has taken note of an incident which has been trending on social media, whereby a police officer on traffic duties was captured forcing himself into a private vehicle.

“The said officer has been positively identified and is undergoing disciplinary action. We reiterate that it is imperative for individual police officers to discharge their mandate professionally, diligently and with high levels of discipline,” read the statement.

Another statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) shed more light on the incident, disclosing that the drama broke out after the officer disagreed with the driver.

“What initially appeared to be an argument between the driver and the traffic cop, degenerated into an ugly scene as the cop took one step back, removed his cap and shoved his left foot through the co-driver’s window gaining entry to the vehicle, with little regard to the passenger occupying the passenger seat,” reads an excerpt of the DCI statement.

They added: “A brief altercation then followed before the beleaguered driver was ejected and the cop commandeered the vehicle with the remaining occupant totally bemused.”

The drama was captured by a Citizen TV crew which was nearby when the incident happened.

Is it legal for a police officer to enter a private car in Kenya?

According to the Traffic Act 2015, a police officer is allowed to enter a civilian's car.

Police officers in uniform, licensing officers, or inspectors can stop any vehicle, enter, drive or cause any vehicle to be driven on any reasonable suspicion of an offence under the Traffic Act.

The law also allows law enforcement to order and require the owner of any vehicle to bring the vehicle to a location instructed by the officer - often a police station - for the purpose of carrying out any examination and test of the vehicle with a view to ascertain statutory compliance or confirm if the vehicle is being used in contravention of the law.