She was impersonating a police officer - NPS spokesman speaks on viral video

Ms Chepkoech, who was being restrained by her boyfriend, repeatedly claimed she had a right to search the woman's handbag and even house claiming she was an officer.

Police spokesman Bruno Shioso speaks on viral video of NMS officer Sheila Chepkoech

Bruno Shioso, the National Police Service Spokesperson today confirmed that the alleged police officer in a viral video circulating on social media is not a police officer under the National Police Service (NPS).

This is after the alleged lady was captured in a clip having alterations with revellers and threatening to arrest them for alleged crimes in a social club.

Mr Shioso claimed that she was impersonating a police officer and is in fact an officer with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

"This is to confirm to the public that the said lady as portrayed is not a police officers under the NPS as believed but an enforcement officer working for NMS. Any claim made by her being a police inspector is viewed as impersonation of a police officer," the police statement read in part.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing Pulse Live Kenya

The police spoksperson confirmed that NMS has been aiding NPS in performing some specific tasks which included training, insisting that NPS officers adhere to strict requirements on discipline.

In addition, Mr Shioso stated that the officers are held accountable to high standards in order to ensure efficient and effective service provision to the public.

In the video, the woman identified as Sheila Chepkoech was seen harassing a woman as she tried to defend herself from the NMS officer's attack.

Ms Chepkoech, who was being restrained by her boyfriend, repeatedly claimed she had a right to search the woman's handbag and even house claiming she was an officer.

Those who shared the video did not disclose where the incident was recorded and there has been no confirmed arrest.

