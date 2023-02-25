IG Koome takes action on viral officer threatening civillian with gun

The Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, has condemned the behavior of an officer who was caught on video threatening a civilian while appearing to be intoxicated.
The officer threatened to shoot the tyres of the truck as he instructed the driver to alight from the vehicle
In the video, the officer can be heard threatening to shoot the tyres of a truck driver whom he accuses of being disrespectful and not following the law.
The officer argued that the driver was disrespectful and did not follow the law. On the contrary, the driver is heard pleading with him to be calm.
It ends with the police asking the driver to get into the police vehicle and be taken to the police station for further questioning and arraignment to court.
The video, which went viral on social media, caused outrage among Kenyans, who criticized the officer's behavior and called for action to be taken against him.
In response, the Inspector General of Police issued a statement expressing his concern and condemning the misconduct displayed by the officer.
"It should be clear that NPS shall not condone or protect any Officer found engaging in abuse of his/her powers and/or privileges, or any other action that can bring disrepute to the image of the Police," the statement reads.
"We regret the incident and reiterate that the behavior exhibited by the said Officer does not reflect the core values of NPS," Koome added.
The officer in question has been identified, and the incident is currently being reviewed for appropriate internal disciplinary action, according to the statement.
