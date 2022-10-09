NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

Only one woman applied to head the investigative agency which was previously headed by George Kinoti. The candidate, Esther Chepkosgei Seroney joins nine drawn from different counties in the country others who seek the top job.

Full list of DCI director candidates:

Amin Ibrahim Mohamed - Wajir Bernard Barasa Walumoli - Bungoma Eliud Kipkoech Lagat - Nandi Gideon Nyale Munga - Kilifi Esther Chepkosgei Seroney - Elgeyo-Marakwet David Kipkosgey Birech - Nandi Jonyo Michael Wiso - Elgeyo-Marakwet Nicholas Ireri Kamwende - Embu Paul Jimmie Ndambuki - Machakos Dr. Simon Mwangi Wanderi - Nyandarua

Vetting and interviews for the job will be done on October 11, 2022, at Kenya School of Government, lower Kabete in Nairobi.

All candidates have been directed to present their National ID, Academic certificates, including transcripts and professional certificates as well as any other supporting documents and testimonials during the interviews.

They should also obtain clearance from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Of the ten shortlisted candidates, four are top DCI officers heading different offices within the agency.

Eliud Kipkpoech Langat serves as the Director of DCI reforms while Simon Mwangi Wanderi is the Head of DCI Railways.

Mohammed Amin is the Director of the agency's Internal affairs.Nicholas Ireri Kamwende is the Director of Planning at the DCI.

After the vetting, the National Police Service Commission will hand over three names to President Ruto who will announce his preference within seven days of receiving them.

The outgoing Director George Kinoti on the other hand has been redeployed to the public service where he will serve until he hits retirement age.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, NPSC said Kinoti will remain under the public service commission and may be redeployed to another government agency until he is of retirement age.

"The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to the Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from September 27, 2022, until attainment of mandatory retirement age," NPSC said in the statement.