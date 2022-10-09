RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

Amos Robi

Among the ten shortlisted to replace George Kinoti by the NPSC, only one woman made the list

DCI headquarters
DCI headquarters

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has released the names of shortlisted candidates for the position of director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Read Also

Only one woman applied to head the investigative agency which was previously headed by George Kinoti. The candidate, Esther Chepkosgei Seroney joins nine drawn from different counties in the country others who seek the top job.

Full list of DCI director candidates:

  1. Amin Ibrahim Mohamed - Wajir
  2. Bernard Barasa Walumoli - Bungoma
  3. Eliud Kipkoech Lagat - Nandi
  4. Gideon Nyale Munga - Kilifi 
  5. Esther Chepkosgei Seroney - Elgeyo-Marakwet
  6. David Kipkosgey Birech - Nandi
  7. Jonyo Michael Wiso - Elgeyo-Marakwet
  8. Nicholas Ireri Kamwende - Embu
  9. Paul Jimmie Ndambuki - Machakos 
  10. Dr. Simon Mwangi Wanderi - Nyandarua
Outgoing Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti
Outgoing Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

Vetting and interviews for the job will be done on October 11, 2022, at Kenya School of Government, lower Kabete in Nairobi.

All candidates have been directed to present their National ID, Academic certificates, including transcripts and professional certificates as well as any other supporting documents and testimonials during the interviews.

They should also obtain clearance from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

READ: Acting DCI addresses reports of telling off DP Gachagua

Of the ten shortlisted candidates, four are top DCI officers heading different offices within the agency.

Eliud Kipkpoech Langat serves as the Director of DCI reforms while Simon Mwangi Wanderi is the Head of DCI Railways.

Mohammed Amin is the Director of the agency's Internal affairs.Nicholas Ireri Kamwende is the Director of Planning at the DCI.

Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post)
Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post) Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto sued over Mutyambai's replacement

After the vetting, the National Police Service Commission will hand over three names to President Ruto who will announce his preference within seven days of receiving them.

The outgoing Director George Kinoti on the other hand has been redeployed to the public service where he will serve until he hits retirement age.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, NPSC said Kinoti will remain under the public service commission and may be redeployed to another government agency until he is of retirement age.

Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Kinoti idea saved DCI Sh150 million

"The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to the Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from September 27, 2022, until attainment of mandatory retirement age," NPSC said in the statement.

Under the PSC, Kinoti will still be entitled to remunerations and benefits like any other civil servant. Kinoti resigned from office two years before his six-year term expired.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

11 killed in grisly road accident at notorious blackspot

11 killed in grisly road accident at notorious blackspot

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Ruto's message to family of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut

Ruto's message to family of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut

Why AU postponed Ethiopia peace talks after Uhuru's withdrawal

Why AU postponed Ethiopia peace talks after Uhuru's withdrawal

Nine lives of ex-MP William Chepkut who collapsed and died

Nine lives of ex-MP William Chepkut who collapsed and died

Former MP William Chepkut's last minutes alive

Former MP William Chepkut's last minutes alive

Trending

Commander of Uganda Land forces Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba during a past event

Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Content creator Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

MP Oscar Sudi visits former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital

Nine lives of ex-MP William Chepkut who collapsed and died

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter