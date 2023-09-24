The sports category has moved to a new website.

NRG presenter Natalie Githinji in mourning

Charles Ouma

"May your killers never know peace; May God's wrath befall them" Natalie Githinji wrote after her cousin's gruesome murder.

Popular NRG radio presenter and content creator Natalie Githinji is in mourning following the gruesome murder of her cousin.

The body of the deceased was found dumped in a thicket last Monday with detectives launching investigations to establish the identity of the cause of death.

Media reports indicate that a herdsman who was tending to his flock came across the body without a head and alerted authorities.

The body which was believed to be that of a female in her 20s was taken to the Coast General Hospital Mortuary with subsequent investigations revealing the deceased’s identity.

Natalie shared a clip of Citizen TV covering the gruesome murder in its news bulletin, revealing that to her, this was not just another statistics of unexplained murder, but the gruesome murder of her cousin..

The media personality took to social media to paying her glowing tributes to her dead cousin with netizens also sending their condolences to the family.

“May your killers never know peace; May God's wrath befall them. Rest well, cousin. You've left us in unbearable pain, but I pray you are in a better place." Nataile wrote.

"After seeing what they did to you, I believe humanity is gone. Rest well, my love.” She added.

The thicket where the body was found is a notorious spot, with locals noting that many people have met their deaths there.

"Many people have been killed in this thicket. The land owner should clear it or construct a perimeter wall around it," said one boda boda operator in the area.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

