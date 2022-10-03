NTSA arrests 2 touts after dangerous acrobatic stunts on speeding matatu

The undated video sparked uproar on social media over the weekend, culminating in a call for the two touts to be arrested.

According to Sikka, a road safety movement, the said matatu plies the Nairobi - Umoinner route and is popularly known as Dudu Mbaya.

"The driver and the two conductors have been arrested. They will be charged accordingly. We urge all road users to remain vigilant & speak out against such behaviour,” NTSA said in a short statement on Monday, October 3, 2022.

In the video, one of the touts was captured performing an acrobatic stunt by hanging upside down on the doorway of the matatu.

His counterpart was seen throwing his legs in the air with his hands on the door rails, and going on to thrust his legs onto the side of another bus the matatu was overtaking.

“No driver or passenger in any vehicle shall, except for the purpose of giving a signal, or in the event of any emergency, or for the purpose of test or repair, permit any part of his body to protrude outside such vehicle whilst it is in motion,” reads a section of the traffic act.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has criticised NTSA, arguing that the police should also arrest Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was recently captured hanging on the door of his official vehicle during a trip to Kisumu.

"Now tell me my good friends NTSA, why should you arrest a matatu driver and two conductors for hanging on a moving matatu, yet they learnt from the second in command Mr. Riggy G himself?? Stop your double standards men! Cut them some slack!" he said in a post.

A recent report released by the National Police Service said Kenya had recorded 15,924 road accidents since January 2022.

The report said that the accidents had resulted in 3,541 deaths, 7,236 people with serious injuries and 5,147 with minor injuries.