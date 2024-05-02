The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the revocation of licences for 64 public transport operators commonly known as Saccos.
NTSA suspends 64 matatu saccos & warns Kenyans against boarding
NTSA has withdrawn licences from 64 public transport operators across Kenya
The decision, detailed in a press release issued on Thursday, highlights the government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on transport operators who fail to adhere to safety regulations.
The NTSA's list spans a broad array of Saccos operating in major cities and rural areas, including Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Mombasa.
Notable names like Mbukinya, Nyeri Shuttle, Eldora Travellers Ltd, Famwena Ankuma, and Migori Town Matatu Sacco Ltd feature among those affected.
This measure follows growing concerns over road safety standards violated by these operators, potentially endangering the lives of daily commuters.
Public Safety and Compliance
According to the NTSA, these drastic steps were necessary due to the Saccos' non-compliance with the set road safety standards.
The authority has been vigilant in its inspections, aiming to curb the rising incidents of road accidents attributed to laxity by public transport providers.
The revoked Saccos are accused of various infractions including the use of non-roadworthy vehicles and overloading, practices that have previously led to tragic accidents.
Advice to the Public
The NTSA urges the public not to board vehicles from these revoked Saccos to avoid risks associated with unlicensed public transport operations.
Furthermore, the National Police Service (NPS) has been instructed to impound vehicles of the affected companies if found operating.
This enforcement is part of a broader campaign to instill discipline and ensure that only compliant Saccos are allowed to operate.
Looking Ahead
NTSA has reiterated its committed to continuous monitoring and evaluation of public transport operators to ensure strict adherence to safety standards.
For Saccos wishing to resume operations, stringent re-evaluation of their compliance with safety norms and regulations will be required.
Here is the list showing the Sacco names along with their routes of operation:
- Eldora Travellers Ltd - Eldoret, Kamosol, Eldama-Ravine, Nakuru
- Famwena Ankuma - Oyugis, Kisii, Ogembo, Kilgoris
- Tuijenge Pamoja Company Ltd - Nairobi, Narok, Kisii, Homabay, Busia
- Methana Shuttle Ltd - Meru, Mitunguu, Chuka, Nairobi
- Tiwambe Dricon Sacco Ltd - Bomet, Kisii, Migori, Homabay
- Nego International Ltd - Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Busia
- Manama Travellers Ltd - Bungoma, Malaba
- Migori Town Matatu Sacco Ltd - Migori, Kisii, Homabay, Kisumu
- Drips Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu
- London Prestige Sacco - Kipsaraman, Barwessa, Pemwai, Kabarnet, Nakuru
- New Rukawest Company Ltd - Githuru-bypass, KU Referral Hospital, Ruiru, Thika, Gatunduanga
- 2 NRE Sacco Ltd - Nakuru, Eldama-Ravin, Kisii, Kisumu
- 16 Katta Sacco - Kitale, Makutano, Kapenguria
- Southleigh Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Kariokor, Juja Rd, Gikomba, Eastleigh, Kiambu, Jericho, Buruburu, Allsops, Outering Rd, Cabanas, Mombasa Rd, Nyayo Round About, South Rd, Lusaka, Likoni Rd, Muthurwa, Jogoo Rd, Juja Rd, Eastern Bypass, Saika, Mowlem, Civil Servants, Eastern Bypass, Utawala, Gara, Fig Tree, Kangundo Road.
- Gascorp Holdings Ltd (Taratibu Travels Limited) - Nairobi, Kisumu, Luanda, Busia
- Kilambu United Travellers Sacco Ltd - Riabai, Kirigiti, Kiambu, Thindigua
- Salty Supporters Investment Ltd - Ronald Ngara, Fig Tree, Thika Rd, Allsops, Outering Rd, Cabanas, Umoja, Rui Ru, Kangundo Road
- Eleventh Hour Transport Sacco - Kiserian, Magadi Road, Langata Road, Mbagathi Road, KNH, Railways
- County Luxury Shuttle Ltd - Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma, Busia
- Safeline Matatu Sacco Ltd - Railways, Dagoreti, Kikuyu
- Kimanza Sacco Society Ltd - City cabanas, Machakos, Kaveani, Nzaikoni
- Kyeni Shuttle Company Ltd - Cabanas, Chumvi, Machakos
- Ennut Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Naivasha, Nakuru, Nyahururu
- Tigagi Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Kiambu, Ikunu, Githunguri
- Angelkings General Agency Ltd - Nairobi, Muranga, Sagana, Karatina, Nyeri
- Indo Star Sacco - Muthurwa, Industrial Area, Imara Njenga, Likoni, Road Lunga Lunga Rd, First Avenue, Jogoo Rd, Outering Rd, Eastern bypass, Mombasa Rd, Mlolongo
- MTS Travellers Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society - Muranga, Mukuyu, Maragua
- Telaviv Travellers Ltd - South B, South B, Likoni, Eastleigh, Gikomba, Jogoo Rd, Outering Rd, Fedha
- Dakabo Sacco Ltd - Bomas, Karen, Kibra, Dagoreti market
- Welkan 48 Travellers Sacco Society Ltd - Westlands, Lavington, Kawangware
- Kensilver Express Ltd - Nairobi, Maua, Embu, Meru
- Peja Travellers Ltd - Jericho, Kariokor, Jogoo Road, Temple Road, OTC
- Super Premium Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Kisii, Kilgoris, Sirare, Homabay
- Mwirona Sacco Ltd - Bus Station, Mwiki, Thika Road, Kasarani
- Muna Supreme Shuttle - Nairobi, Thika, Muranga, Kangema, Kiriaini, Nyeri
- Runka Services Cooperatives Savings and Credit Society Ltd - Nairobi, Gilgil, Nyahururu, Naivasha
- Rengon Communications Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Sondu Kaito, Homabay
- Akila Transport Ltd - Mbita Bus Station, Mombasa Road, South B, South C Kayole, Koromocks, Molem, Juja Road, Eastleigh Railways, Kawangware, Yaya Centre
- Pinkpoint Solutions [K] Ltd - Kajiado, Namanga, Kitengela, Athi River
- Kawangware Matatu Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Luanda, Siaya
- Nymbunuwa Matatu Sacco - Kisii, Suneka, Rongo
- Kikasa Matatu Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Ltd - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Luanda, Siaya
- Usenge Shuttle Company Limited - Usenge Bondo, Luanda K'Otieno, Siaya, Kisumu, Busia
- Chania Transport Company Ltd - Mombasa, Voi, Mtito Andei, Nairobi, Thika, Embu, Meru, Maua
- Mumias Safaris - Busia, Kisumu, Kakamega, Mumias
- Western Safari Sacco - Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma, Kisumu
- Muranga Supreme Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Kangema , Thika, Muranga
- 2KGT Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nyeri, Outspan, Kamuyu, Tetu, Kagunduini, Kihatha, Kinunga
- Vision Shuttle Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Eldoret, Kitale, Kapenguria
- Moro Express Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale
- Nandi North Matatu Sacco Ltd - Eldoret, Mosoriot, Kapsabet, Kaiboi , Chetepwai
- Nyeri Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri
- Ziwa M. Travellers Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Eldoret ,Kachibora, Ziwa
- Chakana Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nyahururu, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Thika
- Oromats Sacco Society Ltd - Kiserian, Magadi Road, Langata Road, Mbagathi Road, KNH, Railways
- Kangaroo Luxury Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Ltd. Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kitale, Bungoma. Kisumu, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma Kitale, Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Malaba, Bungoma, Kitale, Eldoret.
- Namasco Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Limited - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kisumu - Kericho, Kisumu, Eldoret
- Wamaasa Investments Kitengela Limited
- Mombasa Mchakos Kitengela, Namanga, Nairobi, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Sirare
- Nairobi, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos, Masi, Tawa, Mbumbuni, Wote
- Nairobi, Namanga, Kitengela, Kajiado Bisil
- Nairobi, Makueni, Kitengela, Machakos
- Nairobi, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos, Masi, Tawa, Mbumbuni, Wote
- Nairobi, Kitui (Thika Road) Kibwezi, Wote, Machakos, Kitengela, Kajiado Bisil, Namanga
59. Phase 11/Lake View Travellers Sacco
- Nakuru Town, Lake View Phase 11
60. Moline Safaris Limited
- Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale
- Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Busia
61. Chamberline Services Limited
- Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru
- Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyahururu
62. Mau - Narok Nakuru Inooro Travellers Limited and Nanaki Line Sacco
- Nairobi, Nakuru, Mau Narok, Narok
- Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu
- Nairobi, Narok, Kisii
63. Mat Two Friends Limited
- KNH, Kawangware, Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti Market
- Railways, Kawangware, Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti Market
- Railways, Dagoretti Corner, Riruta Satellite
- Railways, Kawangware, Dagoretti, Kikuyu Gikambura
64. Mbukinya Success [K] Ltd
- Nairobi, Nakuru, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Butere, Lwanda, Busia
- Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Sondu, Kaito, Hombay, Mbita
