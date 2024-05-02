NTSA suspends 64 matatu saccos & warns Kenyans against boarding

The decision, detailed in a press release issued on Thursday, highlights the government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on transport operators who fail to adhere to safety regulations.

The NTSA's list spans a broad array of Saccos operating in major cities and rural areas, including Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

A traffic officer inspecting a vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

Notable names like Mbukinya, Nyeri Shuttle, Eldora Travellers Ltd, Famwena Ankuma, and Migori Town Matatu Sacco Ltd feature among those affected.

This measure follows growing concerns over road safety standards violated by these operators, potentially endangering the lives of daily commuters.

Public Safety and Compliance

According to the NTSA, these drastic steps were necessary due to the Saccos' non-compliance with the set road safety standards.

The authority has been vigilant in its inspections, aiming to curb the rising incidents of road accidents attributed to laxity by public transport providers.

The revoked Saccos are accused of various infractions including the use of non-roadworthy vehicles and overloading, practices that have previously led to tragic accidents.

Matatu crew flee from police in Nyankongo in the outskirts of Kisii town during 2018 matatu crackdown (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

Advice to the Public

The NTSA urges the public not to board vehicles from these revoked Saccos to avoid risks associated with unlicensed public transport operations.

Furthermore, the National Police Service (NPS) has been instructed to impound vehicles of the affected companies if found operating.

This enforcement is part of a broader campaign to instill discipline and ensure that only compliant Saccos are allowed to operate.

Looking Ahead

NTSA has reiterated its committed to continuous monitoring and evaluation of public transport operators to ensure strict adherence to safety standards.

For Saccos wishing to resume operations, stringent re-evaluation of their compliance with safety norms and regulations will be required.

Here is the list showing the Sacco names along with their routes of operation:

Eldora Travellers Ltd - Eldoret, Kamosol, Eldama-Ravine, Nakuru Famwena Ankuma - Oyugis, Kisii, Ogembo, Kilgoris Tuijenge Pamoja Company Ltd - Nairobi, Narok, Kisii, Homabay, Busia Methana Shuttle Ltd - Meru, Mitunguu, Chuka, Nairobi Tiwambe Dricon Sacco Ltd - Bomet, Kisii, Migori, Homabay Nego International Ltd - Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Busia Manama Travellers Ltd - Bungoma, Malaba Migori Town Matatu Sacco Ltd - Migori, Kisii, Homabay, Kisumu Drips Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu London Prestige Sacco - Kipsaraman, Barwessa, Pemwai, Kabarnet, Nakuru New Rukawest Company Ltd - Githuru-bypass, KU Referral Hospital, Ruiru, Thika, Gatunduanga 2 NRE Sacco Ltd - Nakuru, Eldama-Ravin, Kisii, Kisumu 16 Katta Sacco - Kitale, Makutano, Kapenguria Southleigh Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Kariokor, Juja Rd, Gikomba, Eastleigh, Kiambu, Jericho, Buruburu, Allsops, Outering Rd, Cabanas, Mombasa Rd, Nyayo Round About, South Rd, Lusaka, Likoni Rd, Muthurwa, Jogoo Rd, Juja Rd, Eastern Bypass, Saika, Mowlem, Civil Servants, Eastern Bypass, Utawala, Gara, Fig Tree, Kangundo Road. Gascorp Holdings Ltd (Taratibu Travels Limited) - Nairobi, Kisumu, Luanda, Busia Kilambu United Travellers Sacco Ltd - Riabai, Kirigiti, Kiambu, Thindigua Salty Supporters Investment Ltd - Ronald Ngara, Fig Tree, Thika Rd, Allsops, Outering Rd, Cabanas, Umoja, Rui Ru, Kangundo Road Eleventh Hour Transport Sacco - Kiserian, Magadi Road, Langata Road, Mbagathi Road, KNH, Railways County Luxury Shuttle Ltd - Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma, Busia Safeline Matatu Sacco Ltd - Railways, Dagoreti, Kikuyu Kimanza Sacco Society Ltd - City cabanas, Machakos, Kaveani, Nzaikoni Kyeni Shuttle Company Ltd - Cabanas, Chumvi, Machakos Ennut Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Naivasha, Nakuru, Nyahururu Tigagi Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Kiambu, Ikunu, Githunguri Angelkings General Agency Ltd - Nairobi, Muranga, Sagana, Karatina, Nyeri Indo Star Sacco - Muthurwa, Industrial Area, Imara Njenga, Likoni, Road Lunga Lunga Rd, First Avenue, Jogoo Rd, Outering Rd, Eastern bypass, Mombasa Rd, Mlolongo MTS Travellers Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society - Muranga, Mukuyu, Maragua Telaviv Travellers Ltd - South B, South B, Likoni, Eastleigh, Gikomba, Jogoo Rd, Outering Rd, Fedha Dakabo Sacco Ltd - Bomas, Karen, Kibra, Dagoreti market Welkan 48 Travellers Sacco Society Ltd - Westlands, Lavington, Kawangware Kensilver Express Ltd - Nairobi, Maua, Embu, Meru Peja Travellers Ltd - Jericho, Kariokor, Jogoo Road, Temple Road, OTC Super Premium Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Kisii, Kilgoris, Sirare, Homabay Mwirona Sacco Ltd - Bus Station, Mwiki, Thika Road, Kasarani Muna Supreme Shuttle - Nairobi, Thika, Muranga, Kangema, Kiriaini, Nyeri Runka Services Cooperatives Savings and Credit Society Ltd - Nairobi, Gilgil, Nyahururu, Naivasha Rengon Communications Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Sondu Kaito, Homabay Akila Transport Ltd - Mbita Bus Station, Mombasa Road, South B, South C Kayole, Koromocks, Molem, Juja Road, Eastleigh Railways, Kawangware, Yaya Centre Pinkpoint Solutions [K] Ltd - Kajiado, Namanga, Kitengela, Athi River Kawangware Matatu Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Luanda, Siaya Nymbunuwa Matatu Sacco - Kisii, Suneka, Rongo Kikasa Matatu Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Ltd - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Luanda, Siaya Usenge Shuttle Company Limited - Usenge Bondo, Luanda K'Otieno, Siaya, Kisumu, Busia Chania Transport Company Ltd - Mombasa, Voi, Mtito Andei, Nairobi, Thika, Embu, Meru, Maua Mumias Safaris - Busia, Kisumu, Kakamega, Mumias Western Safari Sacco - Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma, Kisumu Muranga Supreme Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Kangema , Thika, Muranga 2KGT Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nyeri, Outspan, Kamuyu, Tetu, Kagunduini, Kihatha, Kinunga Vision Shuttle Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Eldoret, Kitale, Kapenguria Moro Express Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale Nandi North Matatu Sacco Ltd - Eldoret, Mosoriot, Kapsabet, Kaiboi , Chetepwai Nyeri Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri Ziwa M. Travellers Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Eldoret ,Kachibora, Ziwa Chakana Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nyahururu, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Thika Oromats Sacco Society Ltd - Kiserian, Magadi Road, Langata Road, Mbagathi Road, KNH, Railways Kangaroo Luxury Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Ltd. Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kitale, Bungoma. Kisumu, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma Kitale, Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Malaba, Bungoma, Kitale, Eldoret. Namasco Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Limited - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kisumu - Kericho, Kisumu, Eldoret Wamaasa Investments Kitengela Limited

Mombasa Mchakos Kitengela, Namanga, Nairobi, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Sirare

Nairobi, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos, Masi, Tawa, Mbumbuni, Wote

Nairobi, Namanga, Kitengela, Kajiado Bisil

Nairobi, Makueni, Kitengela, Machakos

Nairobi, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos, Masi, Tawa, Mbumbuni, Wote

Nairobi, Kitui (Thika Road) Kibwezi, Wote, Machakos, Kitengela, Kajiado Bisil, Namanga

59. Phase 11/Lake View Travellers Sacco

Nakuru Town, Lake View Phase 11

60. Moline Safaris Limited

Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale

Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Busia

61. Chamberline Services Limited

Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru

Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyahururu

62. Mau - Narok Nakuru Inooro Travellers Limited and Nanaki Line Sacco

Nairobi, Nakuru, Mau Narok, Narok

Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu

Nairobi, Narok, Kisii

63. Mat Two Friends Limited

KNH, Kawangware, Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti Market

Railways, Kawangware, Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti Market

Railways, Dagoretti Corner, Riruta Satellite

Railways, Kawangware, Dagoretti, Kikuyu Gikambura

64. Mbukinya Success [K] Ltd