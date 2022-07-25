RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NTSA takes action after Nithi River accident

Denis Mwangi

According to NTSA, the order applies to all vehicles used by Modern Coast to ferry passengers across the country

Modern Coast buses

The National Transport and Safety Authority has suspended operations at Modern Coast bus company following an accident that claimed the lives of 33 passengers.

According to NTSA, the order applies to all 31 vehicles used by Modern Coast to ferry passengers across the country.

The routes affected included Nairobi - Mombasa, Mombasa - Mtwapa - Kilifi - Malindi - Witu - Mpeketoni - Lamu, Nairobi - Nakuru - Kisumu - Kakamega - Busia, Nairobi - Nakuru - Kisumu - Eldoret - Malaba, Nairobi-Narok - Kisii - Homabay - Migori - Isibania, Mombasa - Makindu - Wote - Kitui - Machakos and Nairobi - Thika - Embu - Meru - Maua.

Following a fatal road traffic crash that occurred on Sunday 24th July 2022 at the Nithi Bridge, Tharaka Nithi County that has since claimed the lives of 33 passengers, the Authority hereby halts the operations of Modern Coast Express Limited,” read part of the statement issued by NTSA Director General George Njao.

A thorough multi-agency investigation into the crash and an evaluation of the operator's safety operational standards is currently underway.

We condole with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic crash and wish a quick recovery to those undergoing treatment,” Njao added.

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned with the families of those who died in the crash.

On Sunday night, a bus headed for Mombasa crashed into the Nithi River while travelling along the Meru-Nairobi highway.

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, the crash has claimed at least 33 lives.

The vehicle plunged into Nithi River, approximately 40 metres below the bridge.

NTSA vehicles
NTSA vehicles DCI raids NTSA offices Pulse Live Kenya

According to eyewitnesses, the bus seemed to have had trouble braking and manoeuvring the Nithi slope.

The bus must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said Nicholas Mutegi who was one of the eyewitnesses.

Nobert Komora, Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner, announced that ten people had survived the horrific incident.

According to the Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Donatha Chali, the bridge is a notorious blackspot, yet cars still speed despite the installation of warning signs on both sides of the bridge.

As a result, members of the public have called for the Nithi bridge, which is located approximately 10 kilometres outside of Chuka town, to be moved.

In order to prevent accidents, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki pledged in his 2017 campaign manifesto to expedite the bridge's re-engineering within his first 100 days in office.

However, not much has been done on that front as accidents continue to end the lives of many passengers.

Denis Mwangi

NTSA takes action after Nithi River accident

