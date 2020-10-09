The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will from Friday conduct random drunk driving tests across the country following an increase in the number of road accidents.

In a joint statement with the National Police Service (NPS), the transport sector regulators said NPS will undertake nationwide enforcement operations on compliance with set regulations, to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

“The National Police Service will undertake nationwide enforcement operations to address factors such as speeding, lane indiscipline, assessment of general compliance with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licensing requirements, crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles among other traffic offences,” reads part of the stamen.

The Transport Authority noted that over the past 9 months, the number of people who have lost their lives through accidents has increase by 1.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

They further noted that between October 2nd and 4th, 60 persons lost their lives, with most of the accidents being attributed to speeding and drunk driving.

