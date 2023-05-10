NTV loses account with 4.3 million followers

NTV Kenya is the broadcast division of Nation Media Group.

At the time of publishing, it was unclear what led to the loss of the account.

A search for NTV's verified official Twitter handled returned an error saying "This account doesn't exist".

According to Twitter, such an error occurs when the account is either deactivated or suspended.

Error message returned after searching for NTV Kenya's Twitter account Pulse Live Kenya

"If there is no account at that URL, the username is most likely attached to a deactivated or suspended account," Twitter's support website reads in part.

Many Kenyans expressed their surprise and confusion on social media after the recent developments.

The account was a crucial platform for NTV to engage with its audience, share breaking news updates, and promote its programs and events.

NTV is yet to release an official statement on the matter, and it remains to be seen whether the account will be reinstated or not.

Losing a Twitter account with millions of followers is a significant setback for any media company, as it can affect their ability to connect with their audience and expand their reach.

Twitter has become a crucial tool for media organizations to share news updates and engage with their viewers in real-time.

Losing such a massive following can have a significant impact on the broadcaster's online presence.

In February, the station has a similar experience with its YouTube page which has over 2 million subscribers.

A notice on the station’s YouTube channel at the time read: “NTV Kenya has been terminated because we received multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted.”