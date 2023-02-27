ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NTV journalists narrate scariest flight of their lives which lasted over 1 hour

Denis Mwangi

In an hour that felt like an eternity, the two journalists experienced a harrowing ride that left them shaken

NTV journalists Leila Mohamed and Mary Wambui
NTV journalists Leila Mohamed and Mary Wambui

Journalism often involves taking risks and putting oneself in danger to get the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

For NTV journalists, Leila Mohamed and Mary Wambui, one of their scariest moments came during a flight from Hosingow, Somalia inside a Kenya Defense Forces plane.

In an hour that felt like an eternity, they experienced a harrowing ride that left them shaken to their core.

Leila Mohamed and Mary Wambui during an interview with Dr King'ori
Leila Mohamed and Mary Wambui during an interview with Dr King'ori Pulse Live Kenya

The two scribes recounted that during the flight, the experienced an enemy scare and the pilot was forced to fly the aircraft at a low altitude to avoid detection by anti-aircraft weapons.

They said the plane was so close to the ground that they could see objects on the ground. They flew at that altitude for about an hour till they got out of the danger zone.

The aircraft carrying the journalist was escorted by 3 planes to ensure their safe passage.

READ: KDF to get more MD 530 attack choppers from US

The pilot descended to a point where you could see trees so close to the plane,” Leila said.

We were wondering how safe it was flying too low that you can see somebody walking,” Wambui added.

A KDF chopper
A KDF chopper Pulse Live Kenya

In another scary assignment, the two were sent to Goma in DRC and were afraid that they would not make it back home.

In this instance, the scribes were worried about how steep the plane they were travelling took off, adding that the inclination was similar to that of a rocket.

The trajectory was not regular,” Leila Mohamed recounted.

During the many flights they took with members of the KDF, the soldiers helped keep the journalists calm, assuring them that they were safe.

They recounted that interaction with KDF soldiers exposed them to the dark side of war and the effects it had on the troops.

Through their bravery and determination, they also brought to light the challenges and dangers that journalists face in conflict zones.

READ: Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cleophas Malala, Cecily Mbarire handed top roles in UDA party

Cleophas Malala, Cecily Mbarire handed top roles in UDA party

NTV journalists narrate scariest flight of their lives which lasted over 1 hour

NTV journalists narrate scariest flight of their lives which lasted over 1 hour

Why C+ KCSE students might miss out on government funding

Why C+ KCSE students might miss out on government funding

Luxury hotel where US First Lady spent her nights in Kenya

Luxury hotel where US First Lady spent her nights in Kenya

Akufo-Addo to meet Christian Atsu’s family today to finalise final funeral rites

Akufo-Addo to meet Christian Atsu’s family today to finalise final funeral rites

KDF rescues 98-yr-old ex-soldier, the 1st Kenyan to head a military unit

KDF rescues 98-yr-old ex-soldier, the 1st Kenyan to head a military unit

KRA's Sh5B payment to milk, bread firms behind leadership purge

KRA's Sh5B payment to milk, bread firms behind leadership purge

AG Justin Muturi responds to Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ+

AG Justin Muturi responds to Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ+

China Square closed indefinitely for 3 reasons after tiff with CS Moses Kuria

China Square closed indefinitely for 3 reasons after tiff with CS Moses Kuria

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history