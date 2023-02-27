NTV journalists narrate scariest flight of their lives which lasted over 1 hour

For NTV journalists, Leila Mohamed and Mary Wambui, one of their scariest moments came during a flight from Hosingow, Somalia inside a Kenya Defense Forces plane.

In an hour that felt like an eternity, they experienced a harrowing ride that left them shaken to their core.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two scribes recounted that during the flight, the experienced an enemy scare and the pilot was forced to fly the aircraft at a low altitude to avoid detection by anti-aircraft weapons.

They said the plane was so close to the ground that they could see objects on the ground. They flew at that altitude for about an hour till they got out of the danger zone.

The aircraft carrying the journalist was escorted by 3 planes to ensure their safe passage.

“The pilot descended to a point where you could see trees so close to the plane,” Leila said.

“We were wondering how safe it was flying too low that you can see somebody walking,” Wambui added.

In another scary assignment, the two were sent to Goma in DRC and were afraid that they would not make it back home.

In this instance, the scribes were worried about how steep the plane they were travelling took off, adding that the inclination was similar to that of a rocket.

“The trajectory was not regular,” Leila Mohamed recounted.

During the many flights they took with members of the KDF, the soldiers helped keep the journalists calm, assuring them that they were safe.

They recounted that interaction with KDF soldiers exposed them to the dark side of war and the effects it had on the troops.