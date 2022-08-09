RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

The candidate had been dully cleared by the IEBC and issued with a clearance certificate

A member of county assembly aspirant in Imenti North, Meru County is disappointed after his name failed to appear on the ballot paper.

Hillary Mutuma Mugambi, an independent candidate vying for Nyaki West County assembly representation, mobilized his agents on Tuesday morning to various polling stations only to discover his name was not among those on the ballot paper.

Mugambi said he was sure his name was on the ballot as the commission had issued with all the necessary credentials to vie as he was among the fully cleared 16 candidates.

“I took my agents to various polling stations but when we opened the ballot paper to vote we discovered my name was missing on the ballot paper; I was shocked because the IEBC had issued me with a clearance certificate and a sample ballot paper which I saw I was candidate number eight,” Mugambi lamented, fighting back tears.

Although the returning officer told him the elections in the ward would be repeated, Mugambi says no formal communication has been made from the IEBC Nairobi offices.

Fighting back tears, Mugambi called out the electoral commission saying it had denied him the chance to represent his people.

Despite the name of Mugambi missing, voting went on as normal as he tries to seek attention with the IEBC for a repeat election in the ward.

Ironically, while Mugambi who is vying could not find his name on the ballot, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu who is not seeking any elective seat in the polls had her name on the ballot paper.

Ngiku withdrew from the race on June 15 after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga pledged to offer her a distinct position in national government should he win the presidential election.

Ngilu who cast at her vote at Ithookwe primary school in Kitui central said she was disappointed that she found her name on the ballot despite withdrawing from the race.

"I expected the IEBC to act fast after I notified them in writing. Such mistakes should not have occurred because it will lead to spoilt votes" Mrs Ngilu said

