Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has fired all members of the County Executive Committee (CECs) a day after being taking over office.

Reports indicate that the newly sworn in governor has ordered all the CECs to hand over their offices with immediate effect.

The County Boss says his act is in line with Article 179(7) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Amos Nyaribo who was the Nyamira Deputy Governor was sworn in on Tuesday as the County Boss following the death of John Nyagarama.

The ceremony which took place at the Nyamira Primary school was attended by elected leaders from Nyamira County, with the National government being represented by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa.

The no-nonsense Nyaribo hit the headlines in 2018 for firing five payroll officers while the late Governor John Nyagarama was abroad seeking treatment.

He is known for his intolerance on the impropriety of county resources and will never hesitate to take action against implicated officers.

Amos Nyaribo also differed with Nyagarama over a number of issues ranging from corruption to appointment of officials of the county.

