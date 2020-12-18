Nyamira Governor John Obiero Nyagarama is dead.

The Governor died while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past three weeks.

Nyagarama's death was confirmed by his family who said that he succumbed to covid-19.

Governor Nyagarama died aged 74.

His death comes hours after the governor's family issued an update on his health on Thursday, following reports that he was on life support.

“This is to inform the general public that the governor is well and recuperating in the hospital and any reports doing the round in social media should be treated as rumours," said the Governor's son Gideon Momanyi.

Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga mourned Nyagarama, describing him as an extraordinary partner in strengthening devolution, and he will treasure the moments they shared in the line of duty, and as personal friends.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of Governor John Nyagarama’s death. My sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira as we mourn his death and reflect on his life. Nyagarama has been an extraordinary partner in strengthening devolution. I will forever cherish moments with him on duty and as personal friends. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace," said Odinga.