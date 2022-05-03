RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Archbishop Muheria breaks silence on calls to run for Presidency

Dennis Milimo

Catholics should just surrender to us Bishop Antony Muheria we make him President - David Makali

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Deputy President William Ruto during a past event
Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Deputy President William Ruto during a past event

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has finally responded to calls to run for presidency in the upcoming general election slated for August 9, 2022.

On April 30th, 2022, seasoned media personality David Makali used his official Twitter handle to call upon Catholics to surrender Bishop Muheria to the political class – on grounds that Kenya needs hope and restoration.

“Catholics should just surrender to us Bishop Antony Muheria we make him President. The nation needs hope, restoration and a leader that can dignify us,” David Makali said in a tweet.

However, in a swift rejoinder, Archbishop Muheria dismissed the calls to join politics stating that he is already serving the people of God in a much bigger capacity as a church leader.

“Would you consider running for President,” Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija posed?

Archbishop Anthony Muheria receives President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the State Burial Service of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki at the Othaya Approved School Grounds in Nyeri County on April 30, 2022.
Archbishop Anthony Muheria receives President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the State Burial Service of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki at the Othaya Approved School Grounds in Nyeri County on April 30, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Archbishop Muheria replied; “Suddenly not, I’m running for Bishop and we are serving the people of God in much bigger ways than any of those political. If it was not for the service to church then the leaders will have nowhere to stand,”.

During the interview, Archbishop Muheria also revisited the Nyayo Stadium security breach and what guided him to act the way he did.

“I thank God, because God gives you grace and inspiration of the moment. I did do that because of any plan. It’s was just instinctive reaction. But the young man as soon as I looked at him, he was a man who was a bit deranged, not a person who was a threat or a person who was coming there for evil and so I thought he also needed the consolation. And this happens to all of us and it’s a Christian thing to do," Archbishop Muheria said.

He added; “How I pray that we can have more of this moments or opportunities to actually extend a sign of mercy and care to people who come without preparation. But I do that someone attends to this young man and address deeper issues that are there. During Covid we are able to handle many people who has mental issues and other difficulties and its sad that sometimes we just pass them by without doing anything, not showing them even the little care,”.

Allan Makanda who claims to be Kibaki’s grandson had wiggled his way to the podium during the state funeral and requested the Archbishop to allow him address the nation.

“Allow me just two minutes to say a few remarks,” Allan was heard saying to the Archbishop.

The security detail intercepted after a while, allowing the Archbishop to calmly steer the inevitable incident. Archbishop Muheria embraced Allan and moved him away from the microphone just as the security waited to haul him away.

"He is the son of our nation who is emotional at the loss of our president, treat him well,” Archbishop Muheria had said addressing the security officers as he continued with the function.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

