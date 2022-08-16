RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Observer group reveals tactics used to monitor elections

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

ELOG says its projections tally with official results from IEBC

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/11: Kenyan observers seen at Starehe Constituency tallying center in Nairobi. Tallying of results continue from Kenyas general elections which was held on 9th August 2022. (Photo by Boniface Muthoni/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/11: Kenyan observers seen at Starehe Constituency tallying center in Nairobi. Tallying of results continue from Kenyas general elections which was held on 9th August 2022. (Photo by Boniface Muthoni/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has revealed the strategies they used to monitor the pre and post election process as conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The independent observer group deployed one long-term observer in each of the 290 constituencies, 40 media monitors, and 46 electoral violence monitors, to observe and report on the pre-election environment.

For Election Day, ELOG deployed over 5,000 observers across all 47 counties and 290 constituencies. Of these, 1,000 Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) observers were recruited, trained and deployed to a nationally representative random sample of polling stations.

"PVT is an advanced Election Day observation methodology, which allows ELOG to confidently comment on the Election Day and tabulation processes," stated ELOG in a press briefing on Tuesday, August 16.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A Kenyan woman casts her vote during the general elections in South C ward, Lang'ata Constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A Kenyan woman casts her vote during the general elections in South C ward, Lang'ata Constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

According to ELOG, PVT involves deploying highly trained observers to assess the conduct of the opening, voting and counting processes as well as to assess the official vote count.

PVT observers observed all the processes in sampled polling stations and then recorded the official figures as announced by the presiding officers at those stations.

The official votes count from the representative random sample of polling stations were then subjected to rigorous integrity and quality checks and analysed to draw projections.

From their analysis, the group found out that their tabulations matched with what IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced on August 15.

An IEBC official applies ink on a voters' pinky finger as an indication that she took part in the voting process in South C ward, Lang'ata constituency
An IEBC official applies ink on a voters' pinky finger as an indication that she took part in the voting process in South C ward, Lang'ata constituency Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond's message to Kenyans after declaration of president elect

Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya revealed that Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.

"In light of our assessment of the Election Day processes and given that IEBC figures fall within the projected ranges, the PVT projections, therefore, corroborates the official results," stated Anne Ireri, the group’s chairperson.

It should be noted that the group's projection gave Ruto 50.7 percent while Raila had 48.7 percent with a margin of error of +/-2.1 percent.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Observer group reveals tactics used to monitor elections

Observer group reveals tactics used to monitor elections

Raila Odinga to address the nation after 5th presidential election loss

Raila Odinga to address the nation after 5th presidential election loss

Ex IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

Ex IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

I've packed my bags and I'm ready - Miguna hints at a comeback

I've packed my bags and I'm ready - Miguna hints at a comeback

Missing IEBC official found dead

Missing IEBC official found dead

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Ruto responds to 4 IEBC Commissioners who disowned his election results

Ruto responds to 4 IEBC Commissioners who disowned his election results

Prime Minister of Ethiopia, first Head of State to congratulate Ruto

Prime Minister of Ethiopia, first Head of State to congratulate Ruto

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station