Betting company Odibets has offered a financial boost to the Kenya national football team Harambee Stars, ahead of their AFCON qualifier match against Comoros on Wednesday evening (Today).

The new partnership was announced by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa who said that the betting firm would financially support Harambee stars ahead of their qualifier match.

The partnership will see the betting firm support Harambee Stars as a token of appreciation for representing the country.

“We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars especially ahead of the Comoros match tomorrow. We view this as a start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction,” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa as he announced the new partnership.

Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai who was also present said that they will continue supporting the national team, to see to it that every player is motivated.

“Odibets has come in to boost the national team, as a company we are committed to stand with the team through thick and thin, the days of players feeling demotivated should be behind our backs,” added Mr. Mungai.

The Harambee Stars AFCON qualifier against Comoros will be played at the Kasarani Stadium behind closed doors.